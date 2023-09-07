A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now That Could Make You a Fortune

It's not easy, but it is possible to earn life-altering gains in the stock market. You just need to find the right stocks.

The two growing companies featured here have delivered fortune-building returns to their shareholders in recent years. Even better, these two growth stocks are set to continue to reward investors who buy their stocks today.

1. Celsius Holdings

It's not hard to see why Celsius Holdings' (NASDAQ: CELH) energy drinks are so popular. As the company likes to tout, their various drink products are chock-full of vitamins and other high-quality ingredients. They're free of sugar and artificial flavors. And they're also clinically proven to help people reduce excess body fat.

These benefits give Celsius' drinks a leg up when competing for the attention of increasingly health-conscious consumers. As a result, sales are booming. Celsius' revenue soared 112% year over year to $326 million in the second quarter.

A partnership with PepsiCo is helping Celsius gain shelf space in retail stores while also making its distribution network more efficient. Combined with lower commodity costs, these sales and efficiency gains drove a 10-percentage-point-plus increase in Celsius' gross margin to 48.8%.

Surging revenue combined with cost savings is a powerful formula for explosive profit growth. Celsius' financial results bear this out. The energy drink specialist's net income skyrocketed by 345% to $41 million in the second quarter.

Celsius has a long runway for further expansion still ahead. Even after years of torrid growth, the energy drink maker accounts for just a sliver of a global sports drink market that's projected to top $240 billion by 2027, according to Statista.

Celsius is just scratching the surface of its sales potential in markets outside North America. International markets account for only about 5% of Celsius' current revenue base, compared to nearly 40% for rival energy drink maker Monster Beverage.

Pepsi's vast global distribution system should help to accelerate Celsius' international expansion in the coming years. Furthermore, the beverage titan owns an 8.5% stake in Celsius, which gives Pepsi a vested interest in its long-term success. Buy shares today, and you, too, can own a piece of Celsius -- and a claim on its future profits.

2. E.l.f. Beauty

By offering professional-quality makeup and skincare products at affordable prices, E.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is taking the cosmetics industry by storm. Moreover, by ensuring its products are 100% vegan, free of many potentially harmful substances, and not tested on animals, E.l.f. is tapping into trends that resonate with its core millennial and Generation Z customer base.

E.l.f. is also a social media star. Its popular TikTok campaigns rack up billions of views. This is helping to boost brand awareness and generate strong returns on the company's marketing investments.

Management's decision to close E.l.f.'s stores in 2019 was well-timed. The shift in strategy made it easier for E.l.f. to partner with major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Ulta Beauty, which broadened its distribution network and boosted sales. Better still, the cost savings gained from no longer needing to open and maintain physical stores have enabled E.l.f. to invest more in its higher-margin e-commerce business, which exploded during the pandemic.

In all, E.l.f.'s sales soared 76% year over year to $216 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended June 30). The cosmetics maker continued to gain market share, something it's done for 18 consecutive quarters. E.l.f.'s profit margin is also improving as it scales its operations. Its adjusted net income nearly tripled to $63 million.

Chief Financial Officer Mandy Fields sees more gains ahead, particularly in international markets. In a beauty and personal care industry that's projected to generate over $688 billion in sales by 2028, according to Statista, there's plenty of room for E.l.f. Beauty to grow exponentially in the years ahead.

