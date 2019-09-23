A Brief History of Secondary Transactions
Originally Published on Founders Circle
In Silicon Valley, a tender offer that allows longtime employees at high-performing startups to get some liquidity is fast becoming an expected benefit. While secondary stock sales have always been possible, their popularity—and legitimacy—has soared in the past 10 years as successful companies put off IPOs in favor of staying private.
Nasdaq Private Market provides a history of secondary transactions in the private market, key moments, and what lies ahead.
