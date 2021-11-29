A Brand's Power: Building Brave Futures

Seth Morrison, Head of Global Marketing, SEI

As the pace of change continues to place pressure on businesses to evolve, a company’s brand has never been more important. Technology provides unprecedented opportunity to influence the digital client journey and engage employees, but following a north star that keeps humanity in focus ensures that we do so responsibly.

Defining the North Star

A company cannot exist without clients, but a dedicated and mobilized workforce is critical to success. A brand should be that rallying cry that motivates employees and gives their work meaning. To be successful in the 21st-century, brands should focus on four key elements:

Purpose-led: Ensure scale ultimately benefits the communities they serve

Ensure scale ultimately benefits the communities they serve Community-driven: Align vision and incentives across all key stakeholders, including clients, employees and investors

Align vision and incentives across all key stakeholders, including clients, employees and investors Technology-enabled: Lead with world-class, data-driven solutions that can scale globally—for clients and the workforce

Lead with world-class, data-driven solutions that can scale globally—for clients and the workforce Narrative-based: Unify all stakeholders with one shared story across all touchpoints

A brand is a company’s promise to deliver on its value and purpose—the “why” for employees, clients and the community. That’s the North Star that leads to mutual growth and positive change.

Finding the “Why”

Bringing clarity to the “what” is often easier than expressing the “why.” An ethnographic approach to search for that North Star can prove fruitful. Digging under the surface to explore a company’s culture reveals the tensions—both positive and negative—that shape stakeholders’ perceptions of the brand. Interviews can uncover much detail about how internal and external perspectives and experiences align.

Coupled with market research that identifies the white space in the competitive landscape (both inside and outside of a particular industry), this approach brings conceptual themes to light that not only offer opportunity to further clarify the “what,” but also find the “why” that’s authentic to a company’s purpose.

Delivering on a Promise

A brand’s promise is aspirational, focusing on what exists today and stretching toward the future. And it takes the commitment of all key stakeholders working together to reach for that future. SEI’s new brand does just that.

We have a history that’s rooted in scale and delivery, operating from a position of stability. Our technology and investment solutions connect the financial services industry. We build those connections with commitment, curiosity and courage, giving our clients the confidence they need to make decisions for the future.

Our new brand reflects what’s needed for success today: flexibility, adaptability, collaboration, diversity, humility and courage. These are core to our company’s foundation and expressed through our corporate positioning and dynamic visual identity—all wrapped in a business-to-human approach.

By bringing clarity to our “what” and finding our “why,” we captured SEI’s mission: to build brave futuresSM through the power of connection.

