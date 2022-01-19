A Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) insider lowered their holding by 86% earlier this year

Looking at Box, Inc.'s (NYSE:BOX ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Box

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Daniel Levin, for US$3.3m worth of shares, at about US$26.05 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$25.87. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Daniel Levin was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$101k for 4.43k shares. On the other hand they divested 128.60k shares, for US$3.3m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BOX Insider Trading Volume January 19th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Box Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Box. Specifically, Independent Director Daniel Levin ditched US$3.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Box insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$97m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Box Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Box shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Box. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Box and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

