A Bold Call on Apple

(San Francisco)

A few weeks ago we were feeling very bearish about the new iPhone and suggested that we thought Apple’s stock might fall. However, we must now admit that we have had a change of heart. The incredibly poor sentiment that preceded the new iPhone’s release has been replaced with cautious optimism. Reviews of the newest suite of phones have been more positive than expected and this replacement cycle seems likely to be significantly better than previously expected. That, combined with the fact that Apple is not staggering release dates of the models this year, means that the stock could see some significant gains.

FINSUM: Everything seemed very gloomy prior to the new iPhone’s release, but that was the perfect environment for an upside surprise.

