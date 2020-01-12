A Biotech Veteran Thinks He Can Undersell the Entire Drug Industry

Alexos Borisy’s biotech start-up plans to make fast followers, which copy a drug or class of drugs. He thinks these can undersell the rest of the pharmaceutical industry.

Biotech veteran Alexis Borisy thinks he can undersell the drug industry.

Here’s the idea: Borisy is starting a company to develop drugs that copy the drugs that big pharma and biotech companies are making, and sell them for about a third of what the competitor drugs are going for.

These won’t be generic drugs, which specialty drugmakers already sell at a steep discount—but only after the patents on the drugs they copy expire.

Instead, Borisy aims to make fast followers—unique medications, protected by their own patents, that copy a drug or class of drugs. Borisy’s will hit the market just a few years after their competitors at a fraction of the price.

“We’re going to make great new drugs, and we’re going to build a sustainable business at scale that can make those great new drugs be available for people and health systems at radically lower prices,” he said.

The new company is called EQRx, and is being unveiled on the first day of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, a major annual gathering for pharmaceutical industry companies and investors. The start-up has raised $200 million in Series A funding from big-name biotech venture-capital firms, including Alphabet (ticker: GOOG) subsidiary GV, life sciences investment firm Casdin Capital, and Section 32.

Others in the industry, including its biggest players, have also worked on so-called fast followers. The strategy brings risks, including legal challenges.

“If you’re in the fast follower, you have to have a very sharp team of patent litigators and scientists look at your molecule, and you look at the claims in all existing patents, to make sure that you’re not infringing on a claim that is broad enough to include your molecule,” said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, speaking generally about fast followers.

Gordon noted that while fast followers don’t require basic research, their developers do need to do enough preclinical research to get approval from the Food and Drug Administration to do human tests.

Borisy says EQRx represents a whole new way of thinking about selling pharmaceuticals; one that cuts against the industry’s philosophy of offsetting high drug discovery costs by charging payers as much as the market will bear.

“If only one of 10 drugs that you start working on becomes a successful drug, you’re not thinking of a process efficiency and engineering mode, because you’re just desperate to find the one that works,” he said. “If you can charge what the market will bear on it, then those profits cover the inefficiencies.”

That dynamic, Borisy said, is behind the high drug prices. For some of the company’s investors, EQRx represents a way for the market to cut drug prices without the sort of government intervention now discussed by both major political parties.

“I think we’re all anticipating that if we don’t do something in a market-based fashion, it’s going to be done to us in a regulatory fashion,” said Krishna Yeshwant, a general partner at GV and a board member of EQRx. “To me, to some degree, it’s surprising it hasn’t happened so far, and I’m only hopeful it’s not too late.”

Yeshwant said that GV is dedicating significant resources to the effort, and that he is spending a fifth of his time on EQRx.

Borisy, who will serve as EQRx’s chairman and CEO, has a track record: He was a founder of Foundation Medicine, which Roche (ticker: RHBBY) fully acquired in 2018 in a transaction that valued the company at $5.3 billion. He was also a co-founder of Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), and a partner at Third Rock Ventures, a venture capital company focused on health care start-ups.

Other executives include its president and chief operating officer, Melanie Nallicheri, another Foundation Medicine veteran; and Peter Bach, director of the Center for Health Policy and Outcomes at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who is listed as a co-founder and advisor. The team currently includes a total of 15 people, according to Borisy.

Borisy says that he will be able to develop drugs more cheaply than other companies in part because the drugs he’ll be working on will mimic proven therapies. “They’re not starting out by owning a sandbox and saying, let’s see what we can make from this sandbox,” said Mike Pellini, a managing partner at Section 32. “They are looking at compounds and structures that already exist.”

Borisy said that the company would aim to get one of its copycat drugs to market five years after the first drug in a particular class, and then have roughly a decade before the class faces generic competition. His ambitions are vast. He said he would be “disappointed” if the company did not have “dozens upon dozens” of drugs on the market in 15 years.

The investors appreciate the scale of the endeavor. “The magnitude of the plan itself is most challenging,” Pellini said. “The magnitude, the notion that you want to have 10 drugs in the clinic in 10 years at dramatically lower pricing, is very bold; it’s a disruptive idea.”

The company will start with small molecule drugs and biologics, rather than cutting edge modalities like gene therapy.

“Technology has now gotten to a place where we can create equally as good or better new drugs, fast following on that first in class or best in class drug,” Borisy said. “We’re using technology and process engineering and business model engineering to do something that is sitting there obvious to be done, but is radically different than what people have been doing in the industry.”

