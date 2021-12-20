A Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) insider increased their holdings by 44% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Biogen Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIIB ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Biogen Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Jesus Mantas for US$240k worth of shares, at about US$267 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$237. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Jesus Mantas was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BIIB Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

Does Biogen Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Biogen insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$74m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Biogen Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Biogen insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Biogen insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Biogen that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

