A Big Day Awaits Karnua Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) is all set for the big day as the Company is scheduled to report results from its phase II clinical trial of KarXT for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia on Monday.

KarXT, the Company's lead drug candidate, is an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that are located both in the central nervous system, or CNS, and various peripheral tissues. The compound combines xanomeline, a novel muscarinic agonist, with trospium, an approved muscarinic antagonist, to preferentially stimulate muscarinic receptors in the CNS.

The phase II trial of KarXT is a multi-site, double-blind, 182-patient study whose primary endpoint is the change from baseline in Positive and Negative Syndrome Score (PANSS) total scores for KarXT compared to placebo-treated patients.

The release of KarXT trial results on Monday (Nov.18, 2019) is the first clinical trial catalyst for Karuna since going public with its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 28, 2019.

The Company will also be exploring the potential of KarXT for the treatment of psychosis in Alzheimer's disease and pain, and phase 1b clinical trials for the two indications are expected to commence by the end of 2019.

KRTX has thus far hit a low of $11.24 and a high of $29.00. The stock closed Friday's trading at $17.68, up 1.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.