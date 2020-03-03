A Bear Market Would Be Great for Fixed Index Annuities

(New York)

The market is currently in a rough patch. Even with yesterday’s big rally, the near-term prognosis for stocks could be quite bearish. That said, one product that would clearly benefit from a bear market is fixed index annuities. Because they are designed for principal protection (with limited upside), they tend to do very well during down markets, with clients showing ample demand. They are also not overly vulnerable to the Fed cutting rates, so taken altogether, they may be a perfect product for this market.

FINSUM: It seems like a good time for fixed index annuities, and we suspect clients will be showing good demand for the product given widespread anxiety.

fixed index annuities

annuities

volatility

bear market

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.