A Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) insider increased their holdings by 18% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated's (NASDAQ:BSET ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bassett Furniture Industries

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Lead Independent Director William Warden bought US$162k worth of shares at a price of US$16.17 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$18.83. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:BSET Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership Of Bassett Furniture Industries

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Bassett Furniture Industries insiders own 8.0% of the company, worth about US$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Bassett Furniture Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Bassett Furniture Industries insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Bassett Furniture Industries and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Bassett Furniture Industries has 3 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

