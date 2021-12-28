A AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) insider lowered their holding by 13% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of AutoZone, Inc.'s (NYSE:AZO ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

AutoZone Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman, William Rhodes, for US$7.6m worth of shares, at about US$1,687 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$2,047). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 13% of William Rhodes's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was William Rhodes.

William Rhodes sold a total of 6.35k shares over the year at an average price of US$1,773. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AZO Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

Insiders at AutoZone Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at AutoZone. In total, Chairman William Rhodes dumped US$3.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does AutoZone Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AutoZone insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$147m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AutoZone Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought AutoZone stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, AutoZone makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for AutoZone that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

