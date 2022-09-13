A Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) insider increased their holdings by 14% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Atlantic American Corporation's (NASDAQ:AAME ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Atlantic American Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Harriett Robinson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.5m worth of shares at a price of US$4.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.95 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Harriett Robinson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:AAME Insider Trading Volume September 13th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Atlantic American

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Atlantic American insiders own about US$47m worth of shares (which is 79% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Atlantic American Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Atlantic American insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Atlantic American. For example - Atlantic American has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

