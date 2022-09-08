A Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) insider lowered their holding by 4.9% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Argan, Inc.'s (NYSE:AGX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Argan Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, William Griffin, for US$443k worth of shares, at about US$44.30 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$32.95. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was William Griffin.

William Griffin ditched 15.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$44.26. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:AGX Insider Trading Volume September 8th 2022

Does Argan Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Argan insiders own 5.0% of the company, worth about US$24m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Argan Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Argan shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Argan insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Argan you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

