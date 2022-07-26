A Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) insider increased their holdings by 97% last year

Looking at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation's (NYSE:ACRE ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Partner William Benjamin for US$253k worth of shares, at about US$14.05 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$13.06 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. William Benjamin was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ACRE Insider Trading Volume July 26th 2022

Does Ares Commercial Real Estate Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Ares Commercial Real Estate insiders own about US$20m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ares Commercial Real Estate Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ares Commercial Real Estate shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Ares Commercial Real Estate insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ares Commercial Real Estate. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Ares Commercial Real Estate you should be aware of, and 2 of these are significant.

