A AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) insider lowered their holding by 47% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AQB ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AquaBounty Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Randal Kirk, for US$27m worth of shares, at about US$2.10 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$2.10. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Randal Kirk.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:AQB Insider Trading Volume January 3rd 2022

AquaBounty Technologies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at AquaBounty Technologies. In total, insider Randal Kirk sold US$27m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that AquaBounty Technologies insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$32m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The AquaBounty Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought AquaBounty Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 7 warning signs for AquaBounty Technologies (3 are potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

