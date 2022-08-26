A Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) insider increased their holdings by 160% last year

Looking at Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APEN ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apollo Endosurgery

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO, Secretary & Treasurer Jeffrey Black for US$229k worth of shares, at about US$6.20 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.89. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Jeffrey Black was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:APEN Insider Trading Volume August 26th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Apollo Endosurgery

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 7.7% of Apollo Endosurgery shares, worth about US$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Apollo Endosurgery Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Apollo Endosurgery shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Apollo Endosurgery and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Apollo Endosurgery. While conducting our analysis, we found that Apollo Endosurgery has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

