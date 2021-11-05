A Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) insider increased their holdings by 21% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AEIS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Advanced Energy Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Stephen Kelley for US$502k worth of shares, at about US$85.85 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$93.92. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Stephen Kelley.

Stephen Kelley bought 11.70k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$85.43. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AEIS Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of Advanced Energy Industries

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Advanced Energy Industries insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$45m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Advanced Energy Industries Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Advanced Energy Industries we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Advanced Energy Industries, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

