By Michael Foster

ThereaEURtms a strong buying opportunity unfolding in an ignored corner of the market right now. Steady dividends of 5.8% (and higher) are waiting for savvy contrarians who jump on it.

By aEURoesavvy contrarians,aEUR I, of course, mean us!

And the corner of the market IaEURtmm referring to is municipal bonds.

If youaEURtmve been following the muni-bond saga over the last two months, you might find my enthusiasm a bit unfounded. After all, the coronavirus is hammering the finances of cities and states across the country and driving up the risk of muni-bond defaultsaEUR"right? Not so fast.

Your Muni Default Risk? 0.042%

To cut through all the hype surrounding munis these days, we need to zoom out a bit. According to rating-agency MoodyaEURtms, over the last 10 years, 0.042% of municipal bonds have defaulted. In other words, youaEURtmd have had to own 2,380 municipal bonds before one of them would default, statistically speaking.

I think youaEURtmll agree that this is very safe. By comparison, junk bonds had a 3.3% default rate in 2019, meaning youaEURtmd have to own just 30 junk bonds to have a default. That makes them nearly 80 times riskier than munis.

Some investors are willing to tolerate corporate bondsaEURtm higher risk for the yield, however. The benchmark SPDR Barclays Capital High-Yield Bond ETF (JNK) yields 6.1% today, a payout few individual muni bonds can compete with.

But you can get a payout in that range if you buy munis through a closed-end fund (CEF) like the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN). This fund yields just a bit less than JNK, at 5.8%, but more than makes up for that tiny gap by exposing you to much less risk than the junk-bond ETFaEUR"while delivering much bigger returns.

If you invested $100,000 in BBN today, youaEURtmd collect $483 per month. And check out how BBN has also trounced JNK, with dividends included, since its IPO:

BBN Delivers Bigger Returns and Greater Safety



But are munis still a safe bet if defaults are on the rise? To answer that, letaEURtms do some math.

Muni-Bond Risk Broken Down

If you put $100,000 in a single muni bond and that bond happened to be the one that defaults, youaEURtmd be out some cash just for having bad luck. This would be much likelier than the 0.042% default rate for municipal bonds would have you believe, for one simple reason: market access.

Muni bonds arenaEURtmt like stocks in that the best ones arenaEURtmt offered to everyone at the same time. In fact, the best municipal bonds are usually reserved for banksaEURtm top clientsaEUR"the companies that manage billions, or even trillions, of dollars. So buying a muni bond on your own means youaEURtmll get whatever those big players passed over.

But if you buy muni bonds through those big playersaEURtm CEFs, youaEURtmre buying into their ability to choose the best munis on the market. And thataEURtms why I introduced you to BBN above.

This actively managed fund is offered by BlackRock, which has $7 trillion in assets under management. BlackRock is the firm entire countries call, begging it to buy their bonds. And thataEURtms why BlackRockaEURtms funds crush the index.

BlackRock Laps the Muni-Bond Market



But what if defaults rise by a lot? Not to worryaEUR"in such a scenario, youaEURtmre still pretty safe.

BBN Would Easily Weather a Default Spike



Source: CEF Insider

LetaEURtms imagine a world where the muni-bond default rate jumps to 50 times the 2019 rate. This would be unprecedented; such a spike didnaEURtmt even happen during the Great Depression. But letaEURtms be really negative and imagine it does this time around.

In that instance, BBNaEURtms portfolio value would fall from $1.3 billion to $1.272 billion. ThataEURtms hardly noticeable! Plus, remember that BBNaEURtms active management means itaEURtms far less exposed to the kinds of bonds that are likely to default, which makes an investment in this CEF even safer.

