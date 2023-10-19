News & Insights

A 3-Year-Old Car Used To Be Affordable — Now the Same Price Gets You a Car More Than Twice as Old

October 19, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

As car inventory remains low and inflation drives prices higher, many prospective used car buyers are being forced to purchase older cars due to budget constraints. According to a new study from iSeeCars.com, buyers with a $23,000 budget could afford the average 3-year-old car in 2019, but that same amount is not enough for an average 6-year-old used car today.

“Plant shutdowns and limited new car production during the pandemic are still playing havoc with the used car market,” Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said on the site. “With 28% fewer 1- to 3-year-old used cars today compared to 2019, today’s buyers have to shop 6-year-old — or older — cars to find a comparably priced vehicle.”

Here’s a look at the popular used car models that buyers will have to resort to buying at 8 years old or older to pay comparable prices for the price of a 3-year-old car in 2019, as identified by iSeeCars.com.

The 2017 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV is a sportier take on the brand’s versatile, connected mini-car, featuring trail-inspired accents and upscale features that complement its urban-chic design.

Chevrolet Spark

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $9,878
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 9 years old
  • Average 9-year-old price in 2023: $9,692

2019 Nissan Versa Sedan

Nissan Versa

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,095
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,148
2018 Nissan Versa Note

Nissan Versa Note

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,435
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,387
2018 Chevrolet Sonic

Chevrolet Sonic

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,659
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,552

2018 Hyundai Accent

Hyundai Accent

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,464
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,609
2018 Fiat 500

Fiat 500

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $11,766
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $11,320
2018 Kia Forte 5

Kia Forte

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $12,031
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $11,525

11245, Automobile Industry, Horizontal, Photos, cars

Hyundai Elantra

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $12,222
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $11,925
2018 Honda Fit Sport

Honda Fit

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,575
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,464
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada - November 17, 2013: A new 2014 Mazda 3 GT hatchback vehicle on a car dealership lot displayed in front of the showroom.

Mazda 3

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,497
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,530

2019 Volkswagen Golf best car

Volkswagen Golf

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,876
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,758
2017 Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,373
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,788
2015 Honda Civic Coupe.

Honda Civic

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $16,351
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $15,460

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Toyota Camry

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $16,570
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $16,194
ARCHES ,UTAH, USA JUNE 4, 2015: Motion Photo of a Ford Mustang Convertible 2012 version at Arches ,Utah, USA.

Ford Mustang

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $23,584
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $23,755
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Chevrolet Corvette

  • Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $53,527
  • Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old
  • Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $52,759

Data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Sept. 21, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A 3-Year-Old Car Used To Be Affordable — Now the Same Price Gets You a Car More Than Twice as Old

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

