A 3-Year-Old Car Used To Be Affordable — Now the Same Price Gets You a Car More Than Twice as Old

As car inventory remains low and inflation drives prices higher, many prospective used car buyers are being forced to purchase older cars due to budget constraints. According to a new study from iSeeCars.com, buyers with a $23,000 budget could afford the average 3-year-old car in 2019, but that same amount is not enough for an average 6-year-old used car today.

“Plant shutdowns and limited new car production during the pandemic are still playing havoc with the used car market,” Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said on the site. “With 28% fewer 1- to 3-year-old used cars today compared to 2019, today’s buyers have to shop 6-year-old — or older — cars to find a comparably priced vehicle.”

Here’s a look at the popular used car models that buyers will have to resort to buying at 8 years old or older to pay comparable prices for the price of a 3-year-old car in 2019, as identified by iSeeCars.com.

Chevrolet Spark

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $9,878

$9,878 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 9 years old

9 years old Average 9-year-old price in 2023: $9,692

Nissan Versa

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,095

$10,095 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,148

Nissan Versa Note

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,435

$10,435 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,387

Chevrolet Sonic

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,659

$10,659 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,552

Hyundai Accent

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $10,464

$10,464 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $10,609

Fiat 500

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $11,766

$11,766 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $11,320

Kia Forte

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $12,031

$12,031 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $11,525

Hyundai Elantra

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $12,222

$12,222 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $11,925

Honda Fit

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,575

$14,575 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,464

Mazda 3

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,497

$14,497 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,530

Volkswagen Golf

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,876

$14,876 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,758

Toyota Corolla

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $14,373

$14,373 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $14,788

Honda Civic

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $16,351

$16,351 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $15,460

Toyota Camry

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $16,570

$16,570 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $16,194

Ford Mustang

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $23,584

$23,584 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $23,755

Chevrolet Corvette

Average 3-year-old price in 2019: $53,527

$53,527 Age of car with closest average price in 2023: 8 years old

8 years old Average 8-year-old price in 2023: $52,759

Data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Sept. 21, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A 3-Year-Old Car Used To Be Affordable — Now the Same Price Gets You a Car More Than Twice as Old

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.