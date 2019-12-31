By Brett Owens

Right now, with 2020 just hours out, is the perfect time to show you my two-step dividend strategy for the year ahead.

WeaEURtmll also dive into four specific stocks and funds to buy. TheyaEURtmll hand you 6%+ dividends now and set you on the path to unreal payouts of 17.6%+ down the road.

How Powell Crushed Savers

First, if youaEURtmre disappointed in the dividend options out there today, you can blame one man: Jay Powell. (Actually, youaEURtmll have to get in line to dump your frustrations on the poor fellowaEURtms head!)

We all know that PowellaEURtms clumsy aEURoepivotaEUR from rate hikes to rate cuts at the start of 2019 sent stocks soaring (and dividend yields plungingaEUR"as you calculate yield by dividing a companyaEURtms annual dividend payout into is current share price).

PowellaEURtms lurch also sent the yield on the 10-year Treasury note (in orange below) crashing.

Traditional Income Plays Shrivel



Buying either of these two options sets you up for an income stream thataEURtms actually less than inflation this yearaEUR"and of course, with stocks near all-time highs, the skimpy yields that are available are no bargains, either.

That makes what IaEURtmm going to show you now even more important. LetaEURtms start with aEUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.