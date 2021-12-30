A 10-Bagger in 2 Years? What You Need to Know About This Medical Device Stock

It's not often that a company can have its initial public offering IPO and just two years later be valued at 10 times its original size. But that's just what happened with medical device maker InMode (NASDAQ: INMD). The company's laser-based technology allows for plastic surgery procedures to be performed in a far less invasive manner. Thus far, it has been a resounding success with doctors and patients.

And that's not all: InMode hopes to branch out to treat lots of medically necessary conditions like sleep apnea as well. Does that make the stock a buy?

In this Dec. 8 video from their YouTube channel, Motley Fool contributors Brian Feroldi and Brian Stoffel discuss these obvious upsides, but uncover some relatively hidden downsides as well. At the end, they reveal how InMode scored on their investing frameworks.

