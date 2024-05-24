9R Limited Concludes Successful AGM 2024

9R Limited (SG:1Y1) has released an update.

9R Limited held its Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2024, at the RNN Conference Center in Singapore, chaired by Mr. Mark Leong Kei Wei in the absence of Chairman Datuk Low Kim Leng. The meeting proceeded with a quorum present and no pre-submitted questions from shareholders, and votes were counted and verified by appointed agents. Shareholders were given the opportunity to raise questions during the session before moving to resolutions.

For further insights into SG:1Y1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.