News & Insights

Stocks

9R Limited Concludes Successful AGM 2024

May 24, 2024 — 05:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

9R Limited (SG:1Y1) has released an update.

9R Limited held its Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2024, at the RNN Conference Center in Singapore, chaired by Mr. Mark Leong Kei Wei in the absence of Chairman Datuk Low Kim Leng. The meeting proceeded with a quorum present and no pre-submitted questions from shareholders, and votes were counted and verified by appointed agents. Shareholders were given the opportunity to raise questions during the session before moving to resolutions.

For further insights into SG:1Y1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.