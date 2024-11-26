News & Insights

9R Limited Alters Financial Year End Strategy

November 26, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

9R Limited has announced a shift in its financial year end from December 31 to March 31, aiming to enhance resource management and streamline business operations. This change allows the company to align its audit schedule with off-peak periods, minimizing disruptions. The transition is not expected to adversely affect the group’s financial position.

