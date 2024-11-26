9R Limited Alters Financial Year End Strategy

9R Limited (SG:1Y1) has released an update.

9R Limited has announced a shift in its financial year end from December 31 to March 31, aiming to enhance resource management and streamline business operations. This change allows the company to align its audit schedule with off-peak periods, minimizing disruptions. The transition is not expected to adversely affect the group’s financial position.

