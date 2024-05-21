9QP Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Masoval AS (9QP) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2024, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Masoval AS to post earnings of NOK0.36 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK397.33 million. Last quarter, Masoval AS missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK0.48 on estimates of NOK0.60. The stock fell by -0.87% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 9QP stock has risen by 11.06%.

About Masoval AS

Masoval AS owns, operates, and develops companies in the aquaculture industry, which contribute to positive ripple effects and value creation throughout the region.

