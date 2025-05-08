99K Reasons To Be Bullish On Matador Resources Stock

A notable insider purchase on May 8, was reported by Joseph Wm Foran, Chairman and CEO at Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled that Foran made a notable purchase of 2,500 shares of Matador Resources, valuing at $99,075.

Matador Resources's shares are actively trading at $40.99, experiencing a up of 2.37% during Thursday's morning session.

Unveiling the Story Behind Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

A Deep Dive into Matador Resources's Financials

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 41.43% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Matador Resources's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.92.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Matador Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 5.37 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.36 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Matador Resources's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.24, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Matador Resources's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MTDR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 UBS Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MTDR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.