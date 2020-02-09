93 Questions to Ask in an Interview That Will Actually Tell You About the Job

This article originally appeared on InHerSight.com, a website where women rate the female friendliness of their employers and get matched to companies that fit their needs.

The interview belongs to you just as much as it belongs to your potential employer, so go in prepared to ask tough questions that provide a thorough understanding of the job, the company, your potential boss and co-workers, and where this job could take you in the future.

You won't be able to ask all 93 of these questions, nor will you need to, but this list of questions to ask in an interview should get you started.

Image source: Getty Images.

Questions to ask early in the interview process

Is this a new role? If not, why did the last person leave? If so, why was this role created? What would a normal workday look like for this new hire? Why is this a great place to work? / Why should I work here? How big is the company? How big is the team/department? How long have you been looking to fill this position? Who is the manager for this position? How long have they been in that role? What do you like about this company? Tell me more about X, Y, or Z, listed in the job description.

Questions for the recruiter

How does the typical interview process work and what is your timeframe? What are the most important qualifications the hiring manager is looking for? Tell me about the hiring manager. What is something the hiring manager is really good at? Where could they improve? Tell me more about the team I might be working with. What's turnover like at the company? Why do you think I'm a strong candidate? Do you have any reservations about my qualifications? How did you find me? How do you typically find candidates? Do you have any advice for me as I begin interviews with the hiring manager and team? Do you have any advice for me about ways I can strengthen my resume or cover letter?

Interview questions about the job

What is the first project this new hire would take on? What problems do you want this new hire to solve? Where do you imagine the person who takes this role might be in one year? Three? Five? How will you measure the success of the new hire in the first six months? First year? What are the KPIs for this role? What do you believe are some of the most important hard skills this new hire should have? What are some of the most important soft skills this new hire should have? What software/tools/materials will the new hire use? How much travel is required for this job? Will I be expected to lift heavy items? What kind of training would I get before/during this job? How will this new hire work with the team as a whole? Will this new hire work with other departments or teams? What does that look like?

Questions for your potential boss

How might this role expand in the future? What's the next big project this team will take on? Tell me about the other members of the team. What do you like about the people you work with? How would you describe your leadership style? How often do you do performance reviews? What is your performance review process? How do you like to give feedback to employees? What KPIs are you responsible for? How would this new hire support those? What's something this company is good at that its competitors are not? Where does the company need to improve? What do you look for in new team members? Not just for this role, but in general.

Questions for potential co-workers

What do you like / not like about working here? What drew you to this company? What keeps you working here? How will you work with the person hired for this job? How would you describe the manager's/boss'/CEO's leadership style? Do you feel comfortable raising concerns to your boss? To HR? Do you feel like your time outside work is respected? Do you feel your roles outside work are as respected as your role as a professional? Are you able to work from home when you need to? Do you spend time with co-workers outside work? Do you feel expectations for tasks and overall job performance are clear? Do you feel like you're valued here? Do you feel like you're treated equally? Do you feel the boss respects your opinion? How does the boss deliver feedback? How would you describe the company culture? What would you change about the company if you could? What is something this team does really well? What is something this team needs to improve on? Tell me about a project that didn't go as planned. How was that handled in the department? Tell me about a project that was a huge success. How was that handled in the department?

Interview questions about team and company culture

What is something your company/team/department does really well? What is something your company/team/department needs to work on? What kind of person tends to do well at this company? What kind of person tends to struggle at this company? How do you ensure employees feel comfortable taking their PTO? How do you make sure employees feel comfortable raising concerns in the workplace? What avenues exist to do this? How do you ensure women / people of color / people with disabilities / etc. are paid equally? Are employees allowed to work remotely / work from home? How often and under what circumstances? How does your company exhibit its values? How did you choose those company values and how do they support employees' success? What is a common complaint you hear from employees? How do you take care of your employees' mental health / work-life balance?

Housekeeping questions

What are working hours? / Do employees work in shifts? Do you provide medical/dental/vision benefits? Can you guarantee a minimum/maximum number of hours per week? Do you expect employees to work outside work hours? Do you expect employees to work on nights and/or weekends? How much PTO is offered? How is that administered? What kind of fringe benefits do you offer? What kind of learning opportunities (like tuition reimbursement, travel to industry conferences, etc.) do you offer? What percentage of employees take advantage of this? What's the expected salary for this position? Do you offer a bonus structure?

Questions to keep the conversation going

What are the next steps in the hiring process? When can I expect to hear from you next? When do you hope to have the new hire start work? Is there anything else I can provide you? Do you have more questions for me?

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.