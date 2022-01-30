93% of Employers Plan to Hire This Year. Take These 4 Steps to Snag an Offer

If you've been following the news, you may be aware the job market is loaded with opportunities right now. A recent Monster.com survey confirms that 93% of companies have plans to bring new hires on board this year.

A new job could do a lot of great things for you, both professionally and financially. Not only might it lend to a more fulfilling career, but a more generous salary could make it possible to boost your savings and tackle your bills more easily. If you make these four key moves, you might increase your chances of getting an offer.

Though companies may be desperate to hire these days, that doesn't mean you don't have to put in any effort. Sending out old resumes is a move that could backfire on you. Rather than run that risk, take some time to tweak your resume and make sure it's up to date. Also, get rid of information that may not be relevant.

Hiring managers often skim resumes (at least initially) rather than read them. If someone glancing at your resume notices that despite your 10 years of work experience, you're still listing the various summer jobs you held down during college, it could serve as a red flag -- and it could get your resume tossed.

2. Craft an engaging cover letter

Your cover letter is your chance to shine -- to tell prospective employers who you are and what you bring to the table. It's worth spending some time to craft a cover letter that's interesting to read and that highlights your personality. An even better thing to do is tweak your cover letter so it's specific to each role you're applying for.

3. Do a lot of networking

Knowing the right people could be your ticket to landing a new job. That's why it pays to put the word out that you're looking. Contact friends, former classmates and colleagues, and family members and ask to be advised of job opportunities they come across. At the same time, try to meet more people who work in the field you're looking to get hired in or break into.

4. Be willing to start at the bottom

Since so many companies are hiring right now, it's a great time to think about switching careers. But if you're going to go this route, you'll need to be prepared to start at the bottom. That's a tough thing to do, but it may be worth it if it means getting to work in the industry you've always dreamed of. Since many companies are so eager to bring staff on board, you may find that taking a step down doesn't result in such an extreme pay cut, but rather, a manageable one.

Some people may be hesitant to seek out new jobs during a pandemic. But it's clear there are plenty of opportunities out there, so if you're dissatisfied with your current job, it could really pay to go after a better offer.

