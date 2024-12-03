92 Cheap and Easy Dinner Ideas to Make for Under 5 Bucks

It appears that inflation is slowing down. However, many of us still feel the pinch at the grocery store — especially when you’re broke. CPI data shows that food-at-home purchases (grocery store or supermarket purchases).

Further, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2022, the average American household spends $475.25 on groceries per month. Over a year, that is $5,703 in groceries.

The good news is that eating healthy and delicious meals doesn’t have to be expensive. The following 92 dinner ideas are kind to your wallet and your taste buds, costing under $5 per serving.

The best way to save on your groceries is to plan your meals ahead and then purchase the ingredients. Even more important is to have a variety of items on hand so that you can whip something decent up when unexpected guests show up and they are hungry. Many have the inevitable — you stay at work too long and have to stop and buy takeout or go to a restaurant. These are the actual food-budget killers.

Most of these recipes you can make very quickly at the last minute if you have a well-stocked pantry.

1. Spaghetti Aglio e Olio – Olive oil, garlic, spaghetti, red pepper flakes.

You can’t go wrong with spaghetti aglio e olio. It’s simple but flavorful. Olive oil gives it a rich, smooth taste, while garlic gives it a strong, aromatic taste. Red pepper flakes give it a little kick, so it’s the perfect balance of flavors. So make your regular spaghetti recipe and add these extras for a great flavor-filled twist.

2. Pasta with Tomato Sauce – Pasta, canned tomatoes, garlic, onions, and herbs.

This is one of my favorite easy and affordable dinner recipes. However, you can add fresh herbs like basil, garlic, or oregano to enhance the flavor (I add all three). These herbs will give the dish a burst of freshness.

3. Macaroni and Cheese – Macaroni, cheese, milk, butter.

You can’t go wrong with mac and cheese, right? The most popular cheese choice is sharp cheddar. However, several other delicious options exist, including Gruyère, smoked Gouda, and Monterey Jack. Using different cheeses gives the mac and cheese different tastes and textures, allowing you to customize it according to your preferences. Try different combinations to find your perfect cheese blend.

4. Fried Rice – Rice, vegetables, soy sauce, egg.

If you can find diced garlic, ginger, and green onions on sale or have them in your food stockpile, you can add them to your fried rice. To add an additional kick, add sesame oil or chili flakes and diced chicken, shrimp, or tofu.

5. Rice and Beans – Rice, canned beans, spices.

I have lived off rice and beans when money was tight. The most common spices I use in rice and beans dishes are cumin, paprika, oregano, and chili powder. Adding these spices to the dish makes it more vibrant, delicious, and has a deeper flavor.

6. Vegetable Stir-Fry with Rice – Rice, mixed vegetables, soy sauce.

Many vegetables can be used in stir-fry dishes, including bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, snap peas, mushrooms, and onions. In addition to providing a variety of colors and textures, these vegetables also offer a range of flavors that complement the rice and soy sauce in the dish. In addition, you can usually buy these vegetables for a buck or two in the frozen aisle.

7. Grilled Cheese Sandwich – Bread, cheese, butter.

Want to make a perfectly crispy grilled cheese sandwich? The first step is to heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Place one slice of bread, butter-side down, in the skillet and butter the other side. Spread butter side up on the second slice of bread and layer your choice of cheese. Make sure the bread is golden brown and crispy on both sides. Melt the cheese on the other side and serve. The grilled cheese sandwich is another place to try out additional types of cheese. Cut up a little fruit, and you have a great meal.

8. Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich – Bread, peanut butter, jelly.

I love a good PB&J, but if you want to switch things up from peanut butter to jelly, you might want to consider almond or cashew butter as alternative spreads. Adding these nut butters to your sandwich will give it a delicious twist. They have a distinct flavor profile.

Furthermore, you can experiment with other sweet and indulgent fruit spreads, like blackberries, strawberries, or apricots. You could also add honey, banana slices, or Nutella.

9. Tuna Salad Sandwich – Canned tuna, mayonnaise, bread.

Here’s another timeless and tasty sandwich. If you prefer, you can substitute Greek yogurt or mashed avocado for mayonnaise in your tuna salad sandwich. These options add creaminess to your sandwich and are also healthier. I like to toss in sesame seeds whether using canned or fresh tuna. And, of course, you can get fresh tuna and fry it up — and yes, it’s better — but your canned tuna is fine, and costs a whole lot less.

10. Omelette – Eggs, cheese, vegetables.

Adding vegetables enhances the flavor and texture of omelets and boosts their nutritional value. Because vegetables are a great source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, omelets are a healthier alternative to scrambled eggs. Their vibrant colors and variety of vegetables can also make them visually appealing and more appetizing.

11. Scrambled Eggs – Eggs, milk, butter.

As opposed to scrambled eggs, omelets are cooked by whisking eggs and pouring them into a hot pan. After the mixture has been cooked undisturbed for a few minutes, it is folded in half to form a semicircular form. On the other hand, scrambled eggs are made by slowly cooking eggs over low heat while stirring constantly to produce small, soft curds.

12. Frittata – Eggs, potatoes, vegetables.

A frittata is a delicious and versatile dish made from eggs, potatoes, and vegetables. The mixture is cooked in a skillet until the edges are set, and the oven is used to finish the cooking to ensure a fluffy, fully cooked center. Leftover ingredients can be used to make frittatas, which are great not just for dinner but also for breakfast and lunch.

13. Lentil Soup – Lentils, vegetables, broth.

Using cold water, rinse the lentils to remove any debris before making lentil soup. Using a large pot, sauté chopped vegetables such as onions, carrots, and celery in olive oil until soft. Once the lentils have been rinsed, add the broth and any desired seasonings to the pot. Bring it to a boil. Once the lentils are tender, reduce the heat and let the soup simmer for 30 minutes to an hour.

14. Vegetable Soup – Mixed vegetables, broth.

The beauty of this dinner idea is that there are countless variations of vegetable soup recipes to try. Among the most popular options are:

Minestrone is a soup made up of vegetables, beans, and pasta.

Tomato-based vegetable soups usually contain colorful vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and corn.

Creamy vegetable soups are made with ingredients such as potatoes, carrots, and cauliflower.

The flavors and textures of each variation are unique, so you can satisfy your taste buds in any way you like.

15. Chicken Noodle Soup – Chicken, noodles, vegetables.

The first step in making homemade chicken noodle soup is to boil a whole chicken with water, salt, and any other seasonings you like. Remove the chicken from the pot and shred it when it is done cooking. Next, chop onions, carrots, and celery in a separate pot and sauté them in olive oil until soft. Let the pot simmer for 10-15 minutes with the shredded chicken, chicken broth, and noodles.

16. Tuna Casserole – Canned tuna, egg noodles, cream of mushroom soup.

Combine canned tuna, cooked pasta, and cream of mushroom soup in a greased 9×13 baking dish. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top for added flavor. Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes or until the cheese has melted and bubbled.

You can also add veggies like frozen green peas or canned sliced mushrooms.

17. Baked Ziti – Ziti pasta, tomato sauce, cheese.

Once you’ve cooked the ziti pasta and made the tomato sauce, it’s time to layer the baked ziti. Spread a thin layer of tomato sauce in a greased baking dish. Then, layer the cooked ziti pasta, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese.

Continue layering until all ingredients have been used, and then top with cheese. For a golden brown cheese topping, bake the ziti at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes. The dish should be covered with aluminum foil.

18. Shepherd’s Pie – Ground beef, mashed potatoes, vegetables.

For a twist on the classic Shepherd’s Pie, use lamb, turkey, lentils, mushrooms, or plant-based alternatives. Depending on your preferences and dietary requirements, each variation will bring its own flavor and texture to the dish.

19. Bean and Cheese Quesadilla – Tortillas, beans, cheese.

There are several ways to cook bean and cheese quesadillas. One of the most popular is on the stovetop. Place the filled tortilla in a heated skillet and cook until the cheese has melted and the tortilla is crispy. Alternatively, you can bake the quesadillas in the oven until they are golden and crispy. Distribute them on a baking sheet and bake until golden and crispy.

20. Tacos – Ground beef or beans, tortillas, toppings.

You can customize your tacos with different toppings according to your taste buds. The most popular toppings are lettuce, tomatoes, onions, fresh cilantro, sliced jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa. To make your perfect taco, just mix and match these toppings.

21. Rice and Bean Burritos – Rice, beans, tortillas.

When making rice and bean burritos, you can choose from a variety of bean options. Popular choices include black beans, pinto beans, kidney beans, and refried beans. Using different beans gives the burritos distinct flavors and textures, allowing you to customize them to your tastes.

22. Caesar Salad – Romaine lettuce, croutons, Caesar dressing.

There is no doubt that Caesar Salad is one of the most popular salads out there. With crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons, and tangy Caesar dressing, this salad is simply irresistible. Whether served as a side dish or main course, it always makes for an easy and quick dinner. I like to sprinkle a fair amount of shredded mozzarella cheese in my salad.

23. Greek Salad – Cucumber, tomato, feta cheese, olives.

The typical Greek salad dressing contains extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, garlic, oregano, and salt. The dressing complements cucumber, tomato, feta cheese, olives, and other fresh ingredients to make the Greek salad tangier and savory.

24. Pasta Salad – Pasta, vegetables, dressing.

The first step to making delicious pasta salad is to boil your choice of pasta until it’s al dente. As the pasta cooks, chop your favorite vegetables, including bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers. When the pasta is cooked and drained, combine it with the vegetables and any desired dressing, such as zesty Italian or creamy ranch. After mixing everything well, let it chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour to let the flavors meld.

25. Baked Potatoes – Potatoes, toppings like cheese and sour cream.

The versatility of baked potatoes allows them to be topped with various ingredients to suit different tastes. Many toppings include crispy bacon, chives, melted cheese, sour cream, butter, and even chili or salsa for a more hearty dish. With endless customizing options, you can create your perfect baked potato.

26. Mashed Potatoes with Gravy – Potatoes, gravy.

The key to making creamy mashed potatoes is to start with starchy potatoes like Russets or Yukon Golds since they contain more starch. After boiling the potatoes, drain them well to get rid of excess moisture. When the potatoes are still hot, mash them and gradually add warm milk or cream and melted butter to achieve a smooth consistency. Once the potatoes are whipped, season them with salt and pepper to taste.

27. Potato Soup – Potatoes, milk, butter.

There are many variations of potato soup, each with its own unique flavor and ingredients. Here are a few examples:

A loaded potato soup topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions.

Creamy potato leek soup with a delicate onion flavor.

Hearty potato chowder flavored with corn, carrots, and other vegetables.

Whether you prefer a simple and creamy potato soup or a more robust and flavorful version, a potato soup variation exists online to satisfy every palate.

28. Chili – Ground beef or beans, tomatoes, spices.

Chili is popular with toppings such as shredded cheese, diced onions, sour cream, cilantro, and sliced jalapenos. These additions can give the dish an extra flavor and texture, allowing each person to customize it to their liking. There are many good chili recipes online, and it freezes well. Once, I won a chili contest, and all I had done was buy every kind of canned chili on the store shelf — then I added a bottle of Dave’s BBQ sauce.

29. Sloppy Joes – Ground beef, tomato sauce, buns.

There’s nothing wrong with a can of Manwich when it’s on sale. However, you can make homemade tomato sauce with pantry items by sauteing diced onions and minced garlic in olive oil until translucent. Once that’s done, add tomato paste, diced tomatoes, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and paprika.

Let the ingredients simmer for about 15-20 minutes to blend the flavors. To finish, combine the homemade tomato sauce with ground beef and serve your Sloppy Joes on buns.

30. Pizza Bagels – Bagels, tomato sauce, cheese.

Typically, pizza bagels are toasted in the oven or toaster oven. Each half of the bagel should be spread with tomato sauce and topped with pepperoni or vegetables if desired. Always add a great cheese on top. The bagels should be placed on a baking sheet and baked until the cheese has melted and bubbled.

31. Cabbage and Noodles – Cabbage, noodles, butter.

The first step in making cabbage and noodles is to melt butter in a large skillet or pot. Once the cabbage is tender and slightly caramelized, add it to the pan. Meanwhile, cook the noodles according to package directions. After draining the noodles, add them to the skillet with the cabbage, tossing well to combine.

32. Shrimp and Grits – Stone ground grits, jumbo shrimp, sharp cheddar cheese, bacon

Many people love the Southern classic shrimp and grits. Originally from the South Carolina Lowcountry, shrimp and grits have been adapted to other regions of the South—for example, you can find blackened shrimp and grits in New Orleans with a Creole/Cajun twist. This is traditionally a breakfast dish, but I love it for a quick dinner.

33. Chickpea Curry – Chickpeas, curry spices, tomatoes.

Add coconut milk to the chickpea curry for a creamy and rich texture. For a robust taste, add fresh ginger and garlic. Lastly, fresh cilantro and lemon juice can add a refreshing and vibrant touch to the dish.

34. Shakshuka – Eggs, tomatoes, spices.

Different cultures have their own versions of shakshuka, a famous Middle Eastern and North African dish. A typical Israeli recipe uses tomatoes, peppers, and spices, while Tunisian recipes use harissa and merguez sausage. In Turkey, it is often served with onions and green peppers, and it is known as menemen. There are some great menemen recipes online, but some are a little hot.

While variations of Shakshuka exist, one thing unites them all: eggs poached in a flavorful tomato sauce.

35. Pancakes – Flour, eggs, milk.

With so many delicious toppings available, pancakes are incredibly versatile and make for a perfect frugal homemaker meal. Typical toppings include maple syrup, berries, bananas, chocolate chips, or even bacon and cheese for a unique twist. The possibilities are endless if you want to customize your pancakes to suit your taste preferences.

36. Spicy Sausage and Bean Stew – Diced tomatoes, white beans, sausage, and seasonings.

Make a flavorful stew with diced tomatoes, white beans, and spicy sausage (optional). Chili powder, cumin, and garlic powder will enhance the flavor. Cut up your favorite veggies, like potatoes and carrots. Don’t let the vegetables get soggy, but the longer you let the stew simmer, the better it will be.

37. Vegetable Curry – Mixed vegetables, curry spices.

When making vegetable curry, you can use different curry spices to create different flavors and levels of heat. A few common curry spices are turmeric, cumin, coriander, ginger, cardamom, fenugreek, and cinnamon. In addition to complementing the vegetables and adding depth to the dish, these spices can be combined in different proportions for a unique and aromatic curry blend. I like to go to specialty stores and try curry from other countries.

38. Meatball Subs – Meatballs, marinara sauce, sub rolls.

Compared with store-bought meatballs, homemade meatballs have a distinct advantage in terms of taste and texture. These meatballs are often made with ground beef, pork, and veal, creating a more flavorful and juicy product. Furthermore, you can customize homemade meatballs with your favorite seasonings and spices, resulting in a flavor profile that fits your preferences.

Store-bought meatballs have a uniform texture and taste, and yes, they lack a homemade taste. However, they still make a pretty good sub and are a cheap meal.

39. Chicken Stir-Fry – Chicken, vegetables, soy sauce.

There are several ways to prepare chicken for a stir-fry, enhancing its flavor and texture. Marinating it with soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and other seasonings is another option, adding depth and tenderness to the meat.

You can also make the chicken crispy and golden by coating it with cornstarch or flour before stir-frying it. Thinly slicing the chicken ensures it cooks evenly and quickly, resulting in a tasty stir-fry. If I have them, I sometimes stick croutons in my stir-fry at the last minute before serving.

40. Vegetable Lasagna – Lasagna noodles, vegetables, cheese.

In a baking dish, start by spreading a thin layer of marinara sauce over the bottom of the pan. After spreading the sauce, place a layer of barely cooked lasagna noodles on top. Then, put a layer of a vegetable mixture, veggies, and hamburger on top of that — followed by a sprinkle of cheese.

Using these layers, continue until all the ingredients have been used up, finishing with a layer of marinara sauce and plenty of cheese. Finally, cover the dish with foil and bake in the oven until the lasagna is bubbly and the cheese has melted.

41. Spicy Bean Soup – Mixed beans, vegetables, broth.

In a pot, sauté chopped onions and garlic. Add diced tomatoes, kidney beans (or other beans you have on hand), and vegetable broth. Season the dish with chili powder, cumin, and salt. Allow it to simmer for 20 minutes. For a complete and satisfying frugal meal, top with yogurt or sour cream and chopped fresh cilantro.

42. Stuffed Bell Peppers – Bell peppers, rice, ground beef, or beans.

To prepare stuffed bell peppers, preheat the oven to 375°F. After removing the bell peppers’ tops, remove the seeds and membrane. When the ground beef (or beans) is browned, add the cooked rice, diced onions, sauteed garlic, and other desired ingredients. I usually stick in tomato paste thinned down a little to the rice. Fill the bell peppers with the mixture and bake them in a baking dish. The peppers should be baked for about 25-30 minutes or until tender.

43. Ramen with Vegetables – Instant ramen, vegetables.

Many vegetables can be added to ramen, including sliced mushrooms, cabbage, scallions, bean sprouts, and carrots. These vegetables are rich in nutrients, making the ramen healthier and more filling.

44. Chicken and Rice – Chicken, rice, spices.

To make the chicken and rice dish taste savory, go for classic seasonings such as garlic, paprika, and thyme. If you’d like to add a little heat, try cayenne pepper, chili powder, or even Asian-inspired seasonings like ginger, soy sauce, and sesame oil.

45. Mushroom Risotto – Rice, mushrooms, broth.

To add depth of flavor to your mushroom risotto, there are a variety of mushrooms to choose from. A popular mushroom choice is cremini, which tastes earthy and nutty, or shiitake mushroom, which tastes rich and meaty. You can experiment with wild mushrooms like porcini and chanterelles if you want a more robust and unique taste.

46. Cheese and Potato Casserole – Potatoes, cheese, cream.

The first step in making a delicious cheese and potato casserole is to preheat the oven to 375°F. Alternate layers of thinly sliced potatoes and shredded cheese in a baking dish until all ingredients are used. Pour cream over the top and season with salt, pepper, and other spices if desired. Using foil, cover the dish with cheese and bake for 45 minutes until the potatoes are tender.

47. Chicken Salad – Chicken, mayonnaise, vegetables.

You can cook the chicken in various ways to add different tastes and textures to the salad. Roasting the chicken in the oven produces a moist, tender texture, while grilling provides a smoky taste. Alternatively, you can poach the chicken, producing a tender and moist piece of meat. Also, leftover cooked chicken, such as from a rotisserie chicken, can be used for a quick and convenient meal.

48. Sausage and Peppers – Sausage, bell peppers, onions.

Several cooking methods are available when preparing sausage and peppers. You can grill the sausages to give them a smoky and charred taste. You can also pan-fry sausages to get a crisp golden exterior. Furthermore, you can bake the sausages in the oven, preserving their juiciness while cooking evenly.

49. Pita Bread with Hummus – Pita bread, hummus.

Hummus comes in various flavors and variations, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your taste. It is traditionally made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil, making it creamy and tangy.

It is also possible to find variations, including roasted red pepper hummus, which adds a smoky sweetness, or spicy hummus, which incorporates ingredients such as chili peppers or cayenne pepper for a more spicy flavor. Furthermore, to add flavor to your pita bread, you can experiment with different toppings, such as pine nuts, herbs, or even roasted vegetables.

50. Fish Tacos – Fish, tortillas, toppings.

Many different types of fish are available for making fish tacos, providing different flavors and textures. You can also opt for tilapia, mahi-mahi, cod, or halibut. In contrast to tilapia, mahi-mahi has a firmer texture and a slightly sweet taste. Known for its delicate flavor, cod offers a rich, buttery flavor, while halibut provides a rich, buttery flavor. It is ultimately up to the individual to choose the fish they prefer and what is available.

51. Bang Bang Chicken – Chicken, Bang Bang sauce.

This is my go-to dinner when I don’t feel like cooking much—and I recently made a trip to Aldi. Simply bake chicken thighs in the oven at 400 for 35-40 minutes. Once cooked, pour some delicious Bang Bang sauce over the chicken. Cook up some rice and heat some steam-in-bag broccoli for a complete meal.

You can also garnish the chicken with green onions.

52. Mushroom Stroganoff – Mushrooms, noodles, sour cream.

The first step in making Mushroom Stroganoff is to sauté sliced mushrooms in butter until golden brown. Separately, cook the noodles according to the package instructions. When the mushrooms have been cooked, stir in the sour cream and season with salt and pepper. Put the mushroom mixture over the noodles and top with fresh parsley.

53. Cabbage Rolls – Cabbage, rice, ground beef, or beans.

Traditionally, cabbage rolls are prepared by blanching the leaves in boiling water until they become tender. In a separate bowl, combine cooked rice with ground beef or beans, along with herbs and spices of your choice. Place a spoonful of the filling onto each cabbage leaf and roll it up tightly. Secure the leaf with a toothpick. When the cabbage rolls are cooked, serve them with your favorite sauce or gravy.

54. Chicken Quesadilla – Chicken, tortillas, cheese.

A chicken quesadilla with diced onions, bell peppers, and jalapenos will add a sweet and spicy kick to your meal. To add a fresh twist, sprinkle some cilantro on top and squeeze a bit of lime juice.

55. Falafel – Chickpeas, spices, pita bread.

Believe it or not, it’s not all that difficult to make falafel from scratch. First, soak dried chickpeas overnight in water to soften them. Once the chickpeas are drained, blend them with spices like cumin, coriander, and garlic until a thick paste is formed. The mixture should be formed into small balls or patties and fried until golden brown.

The falafel should be served inside warm pita bread with toppings such as tahini sauce, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

56. Vegetable Paella – Rice, mixed vegetables, spices.

In a large pan, sauté onions and garlic until they are translucent. After that, add the rice and cook until it’s lightly toasted. Next, slowly add vegetable broth to the rice and simmer until the liquid is absorbed. Once you’ve added your choice of vegetables and spices, cover the pan and leave it to cook for about 20-25 minutes, until the vegetables are soft and the rice is cooked.

57. Eggplant Parmesan – Eggplant, tomato sauce, cheese.

To achieve the most flavorful and delicious Eggplant Parmesan, it is recommended to slice the eggplant thinly and then salt it to remove any bitterness and excessive moisture. After letting the eggplant slices sit for about 30 minutes, rinse them and pat them dry. After baking or frying the eggplant slices until golden and crispy, layer them with marinara, herbs, and mozzarella cheese.

58. Cottage Pie – Ground beef, mashed potatoes, vegetables.

A variety of vegetables can be used for Cottage Pie, such as green beans, carrots, peas, and corn, which are some of the most popular choices. These vegetables add flavor and texture to the pie and provide essential nutrients. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different vegetables to suit your tastes. Sometimes, instead of mashed potatoes on top, I put potatoes in the vegetable part and put drops of Bisquick biscuit dough on top—it steams and cooks the biscuits perfectly with the liquid’s steam. Yum!

59. Sweet and Sour Chicken – Chicken, sweet and sour sauce, rice.

Sweet and sour sauce can be made in a few different ways. Combine vinegar, sugar, ketchup, soy sauce, and cornstarch in a saucepan, then cook until thick. Alternatively, mix pineapple juice, vinegar, sugar, and soy sauce and simmer the mixture until it thickens on the stove.

Whatever method you choose, the sauce’s sweet and tangy flavors will perfectly complement the crispy chicken and fluffy rice.

60. Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry – Beef, broccoli, soy sauce.

To make a beef and broccoli stir-fry — marinate the beef in soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for at least 30 minutes. Add oil to a wok or large skillet over high heat. After the marinated beef is browned and cooked to your desired doneness — remove it from the pan. Cook the broccoli florets in the same pan (to give extra taste) until they are crisp-tender.

After the beef has been tossed with additional sauce and seasonings, add it back to the pan and combine everything until well combined. Serve hot over steamed rice.

61. Ensalada de Aguacate – Avacado, tomato, onion, olive oil, distilled white vinegar, and apple cider vinegar.

Everyone has their own version of this avocado salad, a very popular Latin dish. Avocado slices, pungent onions, and, in this case, tangy tomatoes are dressed in a very simple oil-and-vinegar dressing. Some versions also include vegetables such as bell peppers and radishes, fruit such as mangoes and grapefruits, cheeses like Queso Fresco or Mozzarella, and proteins such as chicken, walnuts, or sliced hard-boiled eggs.

62. Chicken Alfredo – Chicken, pasta, Alfredo sauce.

Alfredo sauce can be customized in various ways to suit different tastes. For garlic lovers, minced garlic can enhance the flavor of the sauce. For those who like mushrooms, sauté the mushrooms and add them to the Alfredo sauce. These variations enhance and enrich the classic creamy Alfredo sauce, making it a delightful dish.

Personally, I always have a jar of Alfredo sauce in my pantry. I quickly add frozen peas or broccoli to the chicken and sauce for a fast dinner.

63. Egg Salad Sandwich – Eggs, mayonnaise, bread.

The first step in making egg salad is to boil the eggs. Allow the eggs to cool before peeling and chopping them into small pieces. Add salt, pepper, and any desired herbs or spices to the chopped eggs and mayonnaise and mix well. Using egg salad as a filling, spread it on slices of bread and assemble the sandwiches.

64. Spinach and Ricotta Stuffed Shells – Pasta shells, spinach, ricotta cheese.

Combine cooked spinach and ricotta cheese in a bowl to prepare Spinach and Ricotta Stuffed Shells. Be sure to generously fill the pasta shells with the mixture. Arrange the stuffed shells in a baking dish, top with marinara sauce, and sprinkle with shredded cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted and bubbling.

65. Tomato Basil Soup – Tomatoes, basil, broth.

You can make a healthy tomato basil soup from scratch by sautéing chopped onions and garlic until translucent. Then, stir in diced tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, and vegetable broth. Allow the mixture to simmer for about 20 minutes so that the flavors can meld. Finally, puree the soup with an immersion blender.

Sprinkle fresh basil over the top and serve hot. My apologies, Campbell’s, but this is much better.

66. Sausage and Bean Stew – Sausage, beans, tomatoes.

To make this sausage and bean stew, begin by browning the sausage in a large pot until it is cooked through. Then, add the beans, tomatoes, and any additional seasonings you want. After simmering for about 30 minutes, allow the flavors to blend.

Served hot, this hearty dish is full of comforting flavors for the year’s cooler months.

67. Vegetable Fajitas – Bell peppers, onions, tortillas.

To enhance the flavor of the vegetable fajitas, you could also add toppings like avocado slices, shredded cheese, or a dollop of sour cream. To give the fajitas a little kick, add salsa or hot sauce before serving.

68. Pasta Primavera – Pasta, mixed vegetables, cream sauce.

Depending on your preference, you may use broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, and peas in your pasta primavera dish. These vegetables add color and texture to the pasta dish and make it a delicious and nutritious option.

69. Pork and Beans – Pork, beans, spices.

Traditionally served with barbecued meat at summer cookouts, pork, and beans do not have to come straight from a can or spend hours soaking dry beans.

This recipe features cured pork, molasses, canned navy or cannellini beans, tomato sauce, molasses, apple cider vinegar, dry mustard, and a secret ingredient.

What is the secret ingredient that enhances the flavor of pork and beans? It’s a bit of Worcestershire sauce. A tangy, savory sauce complements the richness of the pork and the creaminess of the beans, adding a depth of flavor to the dish.

70. Cheesy Broccoli Rice – Broccoli, rice, cheese.

To prepare cheesy broccoli rice, cook the rice according to package directions. Using a separate pan, steam the broccoli until tender. In a large bowl, combine the cooked rice and steamed broccoli. Add your choice of shredded cheese to the rice and broccoli mixture and stir until the cheese melts and coats everything. Add salt and pepper to taste, and serve hot as a satisfying vegetarian main dish or side.

For a twist, feel free to add chicken or vegetables like bell peppers.

71. Pasta Puttanesca – Pasta, tomatoes, olives, capers.

The first step in preparing pasta puttanesca is to cook the pasta according to the package directions. Using a separate pan, heat olive oil and cook garlic until fragrant. Then, add chopped tomatoes, olives, and capers and simmer for a few minutes. After the pasta is cooked, toss it with the sauce, add grated parmesan cheese, and garnish with fresh basil.

72. French Toast – Bread, eggs, milk.

Depending on your taste, French toast can be customized with a variety of toppings and fillings. Many options include fresh fruits such as berries or bananas, powdered sugar, maple syrup or honey, whipped cream or yogurt, or even Nutella or peanut butter.

Experiment with different combinations to take your French toast to the next level.

73. Vegetable Tofu Stir-Fry – Tofu, vegetables, soy sauce.

To begin with, drain and press the tofu to remove excess moisture and cut it into bite-sized cubes. In a large skillet or wok, heat a tablespoon of oil over medium heat. Cook the tofu cubes on all sides until golden brown and crispy.

After removing the tofu from the skillet, set it aside. Using the same skillet, add vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, and snap peas. Stir-fry them for a few minutes for tender-crisp results. Put the tofu back in the skillet and generously pour soy sauce over it. Mix everything together and cook for another minute or two to blend the flavors.

A delicious and healthy meal can be enjoyed by serving vegetable tofu stir-fry over rice or noodles.

74. Chicken Pot Pie – Chicken, vegetables, pie crust.

This is the perfect comforting weeknight meal. And it’s also easy to make.

To make the crust, you will need one box (two crusts) of refrigerated pie crusts or store-bought pastry dough. You’ll need cooked and shredded chicken (you can poach chicken breasts, use leftover rotisserie chicken, etc. ), frozen vegetables, butter, all-purpose flour, and milk for the filling.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). After the filling is ready, pour it into the pie crust. The second pie crust should be placed on top of the first one, and the edges should be sealed. Cut several slits in the top crust so that steam can escape. Bake the chicken pot pie for 30-35 minutes for a golden brown crust and bubbly filling.

75. BBQ Chicken Sandwiches – Chicken, BBQ sauce, buns.

Place the chicken in a bowl or resealable bag and marinate it in BBQ sauce. Apply generous amounts of sauce to the chicken, making sure it is fully coated. Marinate the chicken in the BBQ sauce for at least 30 minutes, or overnight if you want a stronger flavor. The chicken will be infused with rich and smoky BBQ sauce, enhancing the sandwich’s flavor.

76. Stuffed Zucchini Boats – Zucchini, rice, cheese.

To make the stuffed zucchini boats, cut the zucchini in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds and flesh. Afterward, fill the zucchini boats tightly with a mixture of cooked rice and cheese. Arrange the zucchini boats stuffed with cheese on a baking sheet and bake until golden brown and the cheese has melted.

77. Chicken Fried Steak – Steak, flour, gravy.

Steak is traditionally breaded before frying to create a crispy and flavorful coating. After dredging the steak in flour, dipping it in beaten eggs, and coating it in crushed crackers or breadcrumbs, it’s finally breaded enough. In addition to adding texture to the steak, breading seals in the juices and enhances its flavor.

78. Corn Chowder – Corn, potatoes, milk.

In a pot with melted butter, sauté diced onions and minced garlic until transparent and fragrant. Next, add diced potatoes and cook them until they are soft. After adding fresh or frozen corn kernels, cook for a few more minutes.

Lastly, add the milk, salt, pepper, and any desired herbs or spices, and simmer until the chowder thickens and the flavors meld. Garnish with chopped fresh herbs and serve hot.

79. Vegetable Lo Mein – Noodles, vegetables, soy sauce.

Using various colorful vegetables can make vegetable lo mein visually appealing while also providing a variety of nutrients. Different colors of vegetables, which contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, have various health benefits.

Vegetables such as carrots, broccoli, and snow peas add vibrant colors to the dish and are also nutritious and flavorful.

80. Ham and Cheese Sliders – Ham, cheese, slider buns.

To assemble ham and cheese sliders, first pre-heat the oven to the recommended temperature. Place the slider buns on a baking sheet once the slider buns have been sliced in half. On each half of the bun lay a slice of ham and a slice of cheese. On top of the ham and cheese, place the top half of the buns.

Lastly, brush the buns with melted butter and season with your choice of seasonings. Place the buns in the oven and bake them until the cheese has melted and the buns are golden brown.

81. Veggie Burger – Veggie patties, buns, toppings.

If you don’t want to purchase pre-made veggie patties, you can choose vegetables such as black beans, mushrooms, and onions. Cut the vegetables into small pieces and sauté them in oil until tender. Once the vegetables have been finely chopped, transfer them to a food processor.

Breadcrumbs, spices, and a binding agent such as flaxseed or an egg should bind the mixture together. The mixture should be shaped into patties and grilled or browned until crispy.

82. Chicken Tenders – Chicken, breading, spices.

Mix flour, beaten eggs, and breadcrumbs with spices in three bowls: one with flour, one with eggs, and one with breadcrumbs. Ensure that each chicken tender has been fully coated with flour. Then dip it into the beaten eggs and allow any excess to drip off. Then, dip it into the breadcrumb mixture and press gently to ensure an even coating. After all the chicken tenders are golden and crispy, fry or bake them until they are golden and crispy again.

83. Vegetable Goulash – Pasta, vegetables, spices.

The first step in making vegetable goulash is to sauté onions and garlic in a large pot. I use a lot of onions and garlic, but you may wish to use them more sparingly. Then, add a variety of vegetables, such as tomatoes, bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots. Before adding the spices (paprika, cumin, and oregano), allow the vegetables to cook down and soften.

After the pasta has been cooked, stir in the sauce and let everything simmer together for a few minutes. Enjoy this hearty and flavorful vegetable goulash while it’s hot.

84. Chili Mac – Chili, macaroni, cheese.

Begin by browning the ground beef. About halfway through, press garlic into the pan and add onion. In the next step, cook the ground beef until it is cooked through and the onions are clear. Drain the grease. In the meantime, prepare macaroni according to the directions on the box.

Once the macaroni has been drained, stir in the diced tomatoes and tomato sauce. Toss the macaroni with the chilli powder, cumin, and salt. To finish, top with cheddar cheese and serve.

85. Stuffed Mushrooms – Mushrooms, breadcrumbs, cheese.

In a mixing bowl, combine breadcrumbs, cheese (such as Parmesan or mozzarella), and any desired seasonings, such as garlic powder, chopped herbs, or red pepper flakes. Stir everything together until well combined. Once the mushroom caps are stuffed, spoon the stuffing mixture into them. Lastly, bake the stuffed mushrooms in the oven until tender and toasted.

86. Pork Chops with Applesauce – Pork chops, applesauce.

Season the pork chops with salt, pepper, and any other desired herbs or spices. You can even use packet flavoring from the grocery. Add a drizzle of oil to a skillet over medium heat. In a skillet, cook the pork chops on each side for about 4-5 minutes or until they reach 145°F (63°C). With applesauce on the side, serve your pork chops after letting them rest for a few minutes.

87. Turkey and Rice Soup – Turkey, rice, and vegetables.

A variety of vegetables can be added to this soup to make it flavorful and hearty. Carrots, celery, onions, and peas are popular options. These vegetables not only add texture and color to the soup but also complement the rice and turkey. Sometimes, I throw in a chicken bouillon cube or two — just don’t get it too salty. Also, a turkey gravy packet or two gives some great flavoring.

88. Spinach and Feta Quesadilla – Spinach, feta, tortillas.

Using olive oil in a pan, sauté fresh spinach until it wilts to prepare the spinach and feta filling for the quesadilla. Once the spinach is well mixed, crumble the feta cheese over it and mix it until the cheese melts. Spread the spinach-feta mixture onto a flour tortilla (I’ve also used corn tortillas) and fold it in half before cooking it on a grill until golden brown.

89. Bean Burrito Bowls – Beans, rice, vegetables.

Start by heating a small amount of oil in a skillet over medium heat before cooking the vegetables. Any other desired vegetables, such as corn or zucchini, may be added as well, such as diced onions and bell peppers. Season the vegetables with salt, pepper, spices, and sauté until tender and slightly caramelized. Spoon the vegetables over beans and rice in burrito bowls to make a delicious and nutritious meal.

90. Curry Chicken Salad – Chicken, curry spices, mayonnaise.

Marinate the chicken for the curry chicken salad using turmeric, cumin, and coriander, combined with yogurt or lemon juice. For best results, marinate the chicken for at least 30 minutes. To prepare the salad, grill or bake the chicken until it is cooked and nicely browned, then slice it into bite-sized pieces.

91. Cheesy Spinach Stuffed Chicken – Chicken, spinach, cheese.

Slice the chicken breasts horizontally along the side to make pockets for the spinach and cheese. Put plenty of shredded cheese and sautéed spinach inside the pocket. Attach toothpicks or kitchen twine to the opening to keep the filling in place during cooking.

Do you want to keep the stuffed chicken moist? The important thing is not to overcook it. To ensure a fully cooked chicken, cook it to 165°F (74°C) to ensure it is not dry. For added moisture, brush the chicken with olive oil or melted butter before baking.

92. Sausage Gravy and Biscuits – Sausage, biscuits, gravy.

In a skillet over medium heat, brown the sausage until it is cooked thoroughly and nicely browned. After removing the sausage from the skillet, leave the drippings behind. Make a roux by cooking the flour in the drippings for a few minutes, stirring constantly. Slowly whisk in milk once the mixture has thickened and reached a smooth consistency.

To finish, add the cooked sausage to the skillet and season it with salt, pepper, herbs, and spices. Simmer for a few minutes more to allow all the flavors to blend. This delicious meal is best served over warm biscuits.

Image Credit: RDNE Stock project; Pexels

The post 92 Cheap and Easy Dinner Ideas to Make for Under 5 Bucks appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.