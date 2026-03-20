This $91 Million Position Signals Conviction in a Biotech Stock Eyeing FDA Decision This Year

Key Points

Integral Health bought 100,000 Vera Therapeutics shares for an estimated $3.55 million in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $41.75 million, reflecting both share additions and stock price movements.

The quarter-end holding stood at 1,800,000 shares valued at $91.15 million.

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On February 17, 2026, Integral Health Asset Management disclosed a buy of 100,000 Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares, an estimated $3.55 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Integral Health Asset Management increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 100,000 shares. The estimated value of this trade, based on the average closing price for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, is $3.55 million. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $41.75 million, reflecting share purchases and changes in the stock price.

What else to know

The fund’s buy brings its Vera Therapeutics stake to 4.53% of 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:INSM: $217.55 million (11.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:RVMD: $95.58 million (4.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:VERA: $91.15 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:CYTK: $88.96 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:REGN: $81.05 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Vera Therapeutics were priced at $40.93, up 48% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 16% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $2.9 billion Price (as of Friday) $40.93 Net Income (TTM) ($299.6 million)

Company snapshot

VERA focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for serious immunological diseases, with lead product candidates including atacicept for immunoglobulin A nephropathy and MAU868 for BK viremia infections.

The firm operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement and potential commercialization of proprietary biologic therapies, but has not yet generated revenue.

It targets patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative therapies for immunological and kidney-related diseases. The company leverages advanced biologic platforms to address significant gaps in treatment for complex patient populations. Its strategic focus on late-stage clinical development and targeted indications positions it for potential leadership in the immunology therapeutics market.

What this transaction means for investors

Vera is at a critical moment. The company’s lead drug, atacicept, has already delivered positive Phase 3 data in IgA nephropathy and now faces a July 7 FDA decision, with a potential U.S. launch expected shortly after.



Financially, the picture is what you want heading into that catalyst. Vera ended 2025 with about $714.6 million in cash and investments, supported by financing efforts that could bring total proceeds to roughly $800 million, giving it runway through commercialization and beyond. Still, losses widened to about $299.6 million last year, but that seemingly reflects late-stage trial and launch prep spending rather than deterioration in the underlying thesis.



Within a portfolio already concentrated in biotech names like Insmed and Revolution Medicines, this position fits the pattern of high-conviction bets around defined clinical catalysts. If commercialization moves on as hoped for and it gains traction, this type of move makes perfect sense.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cytokinetics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.