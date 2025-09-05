91% of Jensen Huang's $4.3 Billion Stock Portfolio at Nvidia Is Invested in Just 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Stock

Key Points Most stocks that Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang invest in tend to be strategic partners or companies that can expand the AI ecosystem.

For the AI sector to thrive, there is going to need to be a lot of supporting data centers and other AI infrastructure.

One stock that Nvidia is heavily invested in also happens to be one of its customers, a first-mover in the AI-as-a-service space.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the largest company in the world by market cap, is widely known as the artificial intelligence (AI) chip king and the main pick-and-shovel play powering the AI revolution. But as such a big company that is making so much money, the company has all sorts of different operations and divisions aside from its main business.

For instance, Nvidia, which is run by CEO Jensen Huang, actually invests its own capital in publicly traded stocks, most of which seem to have to do with the company itself or the broader AI ecosystem. At the end of the second quarter, Nvidia owned six stocks collectively valued at about $4.3 billion. However, of this amount, 91% of Nvidia's portfolio is invested in just one AI infrastructure stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A unique relationship

Nvidia has long had a relationship with AI data center company CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), having been a key supplier of hardware that drives the company's business. CoreWeave builds data centers specifically tailored to meet the needs of companies looking to run AI applications.

These data centers are also equipped with hardware from Nvidia, including the company's latest graphics processing units (GPUs), which help to train large language models. Clients can essentially rent the necessary hardware to run AI applications from CoreWeave, which saves them the trouble of having to build out and run their own infrastructure. CoreWeave's largest customer by far is Microsoft, which makes up roughly 60% of the company's revenue, but CoreWeave has also forged long-term deals with OpenAI and IBM.

Nvidia and CoreWeave's partnership dates back to at least 2020 or 2021, and Nvidia also invested in the company's initial public offering earlier this year. Wall Street analysts say it's unusual to see a large supplier participate in a customer's IPO. But Nvidia may see it as a key way to bolster the AI sector because meeting future AI demand will require a lot of energy and infrastructure.

CoreWeave is certainly seeing demand. On the company's second-quarterearnings call management said its contract backlog has grown to over $30 billion and includes previously discussed contracts with OpenAI, as well as other new potential deals with a range of different clients from start-ups to larger companies. Customers have also been increasing the length of their contracts with CoreWeave.

"In short, AI applications are beginning to permeate all areas of the economy, both through start-ups and enterprise, and demand for our cloud AI services is aggressively growing. Our cloud portfolio is critical to CoreWeave's ability to meet this growing demand," CoreWeave's CEO Michael Intrator said on the company'searnings call

Is CoreWeave a buy?

Due to the demand CoreWeave is seeing from the market, the company has been aggressively expanding its data centers to increase its total capacity. To do this, CoreWeave has taken on significant debt, which the capital markets seem more than willing to fund.

At the end of the second quarter, current debt (due within 12 months) grew to about $3.6 billion, up about $1.2 billion year over year. Long-term debt had grown to about $7.4 billion, up roughly $2 billion year over year. That has hit the income statement hard, with interest expense through the first six months of 2025 up to over $530 million, up from roughly $107 million during the same period in 2024.

CoreWeave reported a loss of $1.73 per share in the first six months of the year, better than the $2.23 loss reported during the same time period. Still, investors have expressed concern about growing competition in the AI-as-a-service space. They also question whether or not CoreWeave has a real moat, considering its customers and suppliers. For instance, while CoreWeave has a strong partnership with Nvidia, that does not prevent others in the space from forging partnerships. Additionally, CoreWeave's main customers, like Microsoft, could choose to build their own data centers and infrastructure in-house.

CoreWeave also trades at over a $47 billion market cap but is still losing significant money. The valuation also means the company is trading at 10 times forward sales. Now, in fairness, CoreWeave has grown revenue through the first half of the year by 276% year over year. It all boils down to whether the company can maintain its first-mover advantage and whether the AI addressable market can keep growing like it has been.

I think investors can buy the stock for the more speculative part of their portfolio. The high dependence on industry growth and reliance on debt prevent me from recommending a large position at this time.

Should you invest $1,000 in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $678,148!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,052,193!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends International Business Machines, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.