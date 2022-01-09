908 Devices Sees 165% Rise In Q4 Revenue

(RTTNews) - 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) said it expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be at least $15.1 million, compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting growth of at least 165%.

Preliminary revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 is expected to be at least $41.5 million, compared to $26.9 million in full year 2020, reflecting growth of at least 54%.

The company expects to announce complete fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results in early March.

