908 Devices reports Q3 EPS (84c), consensus (28c)

Reports Q3 revenue $16.77M, consensus $18.33M. “While we are pleased that our revenue increased year-over-year due to our newly acquired products, our third quarter results fell short of our expectations due to challenges from the delayed FY24 federal budget, delays with advancing international contracts, and ongoing softness in the bioprocessing and life science instrumentation market,” said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-founder. “Despite near-term headwinds, we see several growth drivers emerging that should propel us to the next level of scale, efficiency, and growth.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MASS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.