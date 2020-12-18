908 Devices, which provides mass spectrometry devices for forensic and scientific research, raised $130 million by offering 6.5 million shares at $20, above the range of $18 to $19. The company had previously planned to offer 6.3 million shares at $15 to $17, before raising the range on Thursday. At pricing, 908 Devices raised 12% more in proceeds than anticipated and commands a fully diluted market value of $585 million.



908 Devices plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MASS. Cowen, SVB Leerink, William Blair and Stifel acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article 908 Devices prices upsized IPO at $20, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



