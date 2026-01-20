BioTech
MASS

908 Devices Jumps On Improved Q4 And FY25 Preliminary Revenue

January 20, 2026 — 09:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - 908 Devices Inc. (MASS), a commercial-stage technology company, announced preliminary financial results, with 20% improved fourth-quarter revenue and 17% revenue growth in the full year 2025, mainly aided by VipIR sales.

Following the results, MASS is up 21.34% at $6.64.

The company specializes in portable chemical analysis tools for vital health, safety and defense tech applications. VipIR is a 3-in-1 handheld analyser designed for field-based chemical identification of unknown substances, such as narcotics, explosives, and toxic chemicals.

Preliminary fourth quarter increased 20% to approximately $17.2 million from $14.3 million in the prior year.

For the full year, preliminary revenue climbed 17% to $56.0 from $47.7 million in the year ago.

908 Devices reported a positive Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter.

The fourth and full-year financial results, with an outlook for 2026, are expected to be released later in the quarter.

Over the year, MASS traded between $1.92 and $9.34.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MASS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.