908 Devices Jumps On Improved Q4 And FY25 Preliminary Revenue

(RTTNews) - 908 Devices Inc. (MASS), a commercial-stage technology company, announced preliminary financial results, with 20% improved fourth-quarter revenue and 17% revenue growth in the full year 2025, mainly aided by VipIR sales.

Following the results, MASS is up 21.34% at $6.64.

The company specializes in portable chemical analysis tools for vital health, safety and defense tech applications. VipIR is a 3-in-1 handheld analyser designed for field-based chemical identification of unknown substances, such as narcotics, explosives, and toxic chemicals.

Preliminary fourth quarter increased 20% to approximately $17.2 million from $14.3 million in the prior year.

For the full year, preliminary revenue climbed 17% to $56.0 from $47.7 million in the year ago.

908 Devices reported a positive Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter.

The fourth and full-year financial results, with an outlook for 2026, are expected to be released later in the quarter.

Over the year, MASS traded between $1.92 and $9.34.

