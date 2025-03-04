908 DEVICES Earnings Results: $MASS Reports Quarterly Earnings

908 DEVICES ($MASS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, beating estimates of -$0.35 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $18,820,000, beating estimates of $16,713,924 by $2,106,076.

908 DEVICES Insider Trading Activity

908 DEVICES insiders have traded $MASS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J. KNOPP (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,001 shares for an estimated $37,109 .

. JOSEPH H. IV GRIFFITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,236 shares for an estimated $23,984 .

. MICHAEL S. TURNER (Chief Legal & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,672 shares for an estimated $22,498 .

. CHRISTOPHER D. BROWN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,767 shares for an estimated $18,190.

908 DEVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of 908 DEVICES stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

908 DEVICES Government Contracts

We have seen $126,641 of award payments to $MASS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

