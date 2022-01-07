908 Devices: GSK Selects REBEL Desktop Device As Part Of Its Process Development Efforts

(RTTNews) - 908 Devices (MASS) announced that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has purchased an additional REBEL cell culture media analyzer. GSK will now have a total of five REBEL analyzers being used by its biologics and vaccine process development teams.

REBEL is the first miniature CE-MS-based analyzer that enables biopharma researchers to accelerate process development cycles and maximize bioreactor utilization by running media analysis at-line. 908 Devices noted that there are now 15 customers owning multiple REBEL devices, more than double from a year ago.

