9.8%of this Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Abiomed, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ABMD ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Abiomed

The Independent Director, Martin Sutter, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.1m worth of shares at a price of US$341 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$292. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Martin Sutter was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Martin Sutter divested 18.74k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$334. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ABMD Insider Trading Volume July 29th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Abiomed insiders own about US$266m worth of shares (which is 2.0% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Abiomed Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Abiomed insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Abiomed has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

