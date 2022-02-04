9.7%of this Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WERN ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Werner Enterprises Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & Chief Administrative Officer, Jim Schelble, sold US$289k worth of shares at a price of US$47.28 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$44.46. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was Jim Schelble.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:WERN Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2022

I will like Werner Enterprises better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at Werner Enterprises Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Werner Enterprises. Independent Director Scott Arves purchased US$49k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Werner Enterprises insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$368m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Werner Enterprises Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we'd need to see more buying to gain confidence from the Werner Enterprises insider transactions. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Werner Enterprises. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Werner Enterprises and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

