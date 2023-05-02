9 Worst Items That Amazon Reviewers Say Not To Buy

While Amazon has millions of products with countless positive reviews, not every item is worth your hard-earned cash. Unfortunately, many consumers have fallen victim to bad products on Amazon, experiencing issues such as poor quality, defects and malfunctioning. Fortunately, Amazon has a plan to help combat this problem.

The online retailer is currently testing a new feature that helps customers by alerting them when a product they are browsing has a high return rate. This feature adds an orange label, identifying the product as a “Frequently Returned Item,” and Amazon has just begun rolling it out. The company says this will help shoppers make more informed decisions and avoid buying low-quality or misleading items.

Check Out: Amazon Just Changed Its Return Policy — and You’ll Be Charged Fees on Some Orders as a Result

More: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

As Amazon rolls out that feature, GOBankingRates has stepped in to identify a handful of popular items with lots of customer reviews, but which also have a high ratio of 1-star reviews. These are some of the worst products on Amazon, highlighting the importance of thoroughly researching products before making a purchase to avoid disappointment and wasted money.

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum

Price: $99.98

This stick vacuum has a rating of 3.8 out of 5 stars, based on 10,276 ratings. But a full 17% of those are 1-star ratings.

Reviews mention the low suction power, especially on rugs, and that it doesn’t pick up dirt and dust very well. Some reviewers say they loved the vacuum at first, but that it broke quickly or just stopped working after a few months. Plus, a lot of people had trouble getting help from customer service or getting their money back.

Watch Out: Don’t Buy Groceries on These Days of the Week

BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Waffle Maker

Price: $65.02

This Black+Decker waffle maker has 3.9 out of 5 stars based on 8,207 customer reviews. However, not everyone is satisfied with this product. In fact, 15% of the ratings are 1 star.

The 1-star reviews for this waffle maker reveal a number of common complaints. Some of the most prevalent issues include the unit failing to turn on or stopping working altogether after only a few uses. Another common issue is that the plates on the waffle iron do not fit securely and move around while cooking, which is a potential safety hazard. Additionally, many customers have reported that the entire unit becomes dangerously hot during use.

One reviewer said, “The exterior gets to be hundreds of degrees hot. it will burn you instantly if you touch the machine for even a millisecond. It’s so hot it even burns itself; you can smell plastic burning when it’s running.”

CHULUX Single Serve 12 Ounce Coffee Brewer

Price: $49.99

This coffee maker has 4.2 stars based on 41,724 customer ratings. Ten percent of these ratings are 1 star.

Many reviewers said it stopped working pretty quickly. Others said it leaked water or coffee all over the place. More than one reviewer said the coffee had a persistent plastic taste that wouldn’t go away.

Overall, it sounds like this coffee maker might not be the best choice if you’re looking for something that’s going to last and make great coffee.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds

Price: $26.90

These Skullcandy earbuds might seem like a budget-friendly option for those who want a simple pair of wireless earbuds. They have 49,696 ratings, with an average rating of 4.1 stars. Ten percent of those ratings are 1 star.

However, they also have some drawbacks that may make you think twice before buying. According to some 1-star reviews, these earbuds have a short battery life, and a bass-heavy sound profile that can drown out the mids and highs. Some users also complained about the physical buttons on the earbuds, which are hard to press and can hurt your ears. If you’re looking for a more balanced and durable pair of wireless earbuds, you may want to look elsewhere.

LEVOIT Air Purifier

Price: $162.59

This air purifier has 4.2 stars based on 13,862 ratings, but 11% are 1 star.

Amazon reviewers do not like this air purifier. Some customers reported that it’s too loud, particularly when operating at high speeds, which has disrupted their sleep or work. Others state that the air purifier stopping working almost immediately after buying it. Even more customers have reported that the air purifier did not deliver on its promises to improve air quality and alleviate allergies or odors, and that they did not notice any difference before and after using it.

Hbada Home Office Chair

Price: $129.99

If you’re looking for a chair that will make you feel like you’re sitting on a cloud, you might want to avoid the Hbada Modern Desk Comfort Swivel Home Office Task Chair. This chair has 4 stars based on 9,887 customer ratings, but 10% of these ratings are 1 star. According to some of the 1-star reviews on Amazon, this chair is anything but comfortable.

Some reviewers mentioned that the chair is easy to assemble, but others had trouble with the pre-drilled holes not aligning correctly, which can make assembly a frustrating and time-consuming process. Another significant complaint is that the chair is incredibly creaky and noisy, which can be distracting and uncomfortable. Some customers reported that the chair feels unstable and like it could fall apart at any moment, and several reviewers mentioned that the chair may not be suitable for larger or taller individuals.

Take a Look: 6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

MIGHTYDUTY Car Oil Diffuser

Price: $12.98

This oil diffuser has 3.7 stars based on 6,048 customer ratings; however, 18% of these ratings are 1 star.

If you are looking for a diffuser that will make your car smell like a spa, this is not the one for you. The majority of negative reviews are centered around issues with the diffuser leaking, breaking or simply not working after only a few uses. These problems can be incredibly frustrating for consumers who have invested in the product and were hoping for a reliable and long-lasting option. Furthermore, a few reviewers reported that the diffuser damaged their car sockets, which could be a significant issue for those using it while on the go. Overall, it appears that the diffuser is not very reliable, durable or effective in some cases, based on the range of negative feedback that has been left.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought two of these and they both broke in a week. Well a replacement they just sent me also broke in a week. It seems you are extremely lucky if you get one that works for longer. I am returning this product, it’s garbage!”

LtYioe Colorful Cool Mini Humidifier

Price: $13.98

This humidifier has cute, vibrant lights and comes in fun colors. It has 4 stars based on 15,738 customer ratings. Thirteen percent of these ratings are 1 star.

Several reviewers reported that the humidifier leaks water and can cause damage to nearby furniture, which can be a significant concern for those who have invested in expensive pieces. Another common complaint is that the humidifier makes a loud noise, which can be distracting and disruptive, especially if you’re trying to use it while sleeping or working. Some customers even reported mold growth inside the humidifier, which is not only smelly, but can be a health hazard.

DASH Mini Toaster Oven

Price: $20.50

This toaster oven has 4.2 stars based on 4,577 customer ratings. Ten percent of these ratings are 1 star.

If you are looking for a toaster that can burn your bread, break down after a few uses or catch on fire, then this is the product for you. According to the 1-star reviews on Amazon, this toaster has many flaws and dissatisfied customers. Many reviews mention that the toaster seems to get dangerously hot. One reviewer even said that “If the electric cord touches the unit while hot, it begins to melt and burn.” So unless you want to risk your safety and waste your money, you might want to look for a different toaster.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Worst Items That Amazon Reviewers Say Not To Buy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.