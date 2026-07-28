9 Words From Jamie Dimon That Should Worry Investors After JPMorgan's Record $21.2 Billion Quarter

Key Points

JPMorgan generated $21.2 billion in net income in the second quarter of 2026.

CEO Jamie Dimon's comments about the future were less positive than you might expect.

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JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) had a blockbuster earnings update, reporting $21.2 billion in net income in the second quarter of 2026. That amounts to $7.70 per share. To be fair, removing one-time items drops that to $6.14 per share, but it was still an impressive showing.

CEO Jamie Dimon explained, "These results were the product of a particularly favorable environment with an elevated level of market activity, as well as rigorous execution, years of consistent investment and thoughtful capital deployment." But he said nine other words that should have investors highly worried. Here's what you need to know.

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The nine words you need to focus on for the future

After discussing the giant bank's strong results, Dimon looked to the future: "However, several risks are shifting below the surface like tectonic plates, including geopolitical tensions and wars, sticky inflation, large global fiscal deficits and elevated asset prices." The nine words you need to worry about are "geopolitical tensions and wars," "inflation," "deficits," and "elevated asset prices." Each one of these factors alone could shift Wall Street's mood in a negative direction, but all of them together could lead to an earthquake, as Dimon's "tectonic plates" analogy makes clear.

The problem is that there's no easy solution to any of these situations, and there's material interplay between them. For example, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are driving up energy prices, which, in turn, are pushing up inflation. Spending on the Middle East conflict and money given to allies to support the Ukrainian conflict are pushing up deficits.

The one factor that seems odd in this list is elevated asset prices, which suggest investors are ignoring the other risks Dimon has highlighted. That turns elevated asset prices into a risk of their own. If investors suddenly decide to reduce risk, a bear market wouldn't be at all surprising. That said, inflation could lead to a recession, which could have the same outcome. And a rapid increase in geopolitical tensions might have the same outcome, too.

Dimon isn't making a prediction; the CEO is just highlighting the risks

Dimon added that "We cannot predict how these forces will ultimately play out. They may remain manageable, but they could also cause meaningful disruptions when they shift or collide." Further, he noted that his company is closely monitoring the investment environment. In other words, you don't have to run for the hills, but you may want to be more attentive to your investment portfolio even as you benefit from a strong investment environment. That's what JPMorgan, under Dimon, is doing.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.