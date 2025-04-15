9 Ways To Make Filing Taxes Feel Less Soul-Crushing

Let’s be honest, filing taxes rarely makes anyone’s list of favorite things. But just because it’s a necessary evil doesn’t mean it has to be entirely miserable.

With a little creativity (and maybe a bit of bribery), you can make the process surprisingly bearable, and maybe even enjoyable. Here are nine ways to inject a little fun into your tax-filing grind.

1. Pretend Your Refund Is Free Money

Technically, it’s not. That refund is just the government giving you your own money back. But mental gymnastics can be a beautiful thing. Imagine it as an unexpected bonus from the universe or a surprise gift from your past self. Visualize what you’ll do with it: Maybe a mini getaway, a new gadget or finally starting that emergency fund.

2. Bribe Yourself, Shamelessly

Who says kids are the only ones motivated by rewards? Promise yourself a treat for every milestone you hit. Finished entering your W-2 info? Time for a cookie. Knocked out your deductions? You’ve earned an iced latte. Submit the whole thing? That calls for sushi and an extra episode of your favorite show.

3. Make It a Playlist Party

If you’re going to spend an evening digging through receipts and tax forms, at least do it to a killer soundtrack. Queue up a high-energy playlist filled with songs that make you feel powerful and focused. Dancing while deducting? That’s the vibe.

4. Phone a Friend

Misery loves company, and misery with Wi-Fi is called a Zoom call. If you have a friend who’s also procrastinating their taxes, hop on a video call and file together. You can complain, commiserate and celebrate your simultaneous victories.

5. Dress for Success (or Just for the Bit)

Put on a blazer, grab a mug of coffee and sit down at your laptop like the CFO of “You, Inc.” Taxes are just another business report, and you’re the boss making executive decisions. Bonus points for glasses, a clipboard, or a motivational Post-it on your monitor.

6. Let AI Do the Hard Part

Today’s tax software is smarter than ever; many platforms can auto-fill your details, suggest deductions, and even answer your questions. Use it. Let AI do the mental heavy lifting so you can do more important things, like picking your bribe reward.

7. Schedule It Like a Meeting

Block off a specific time on your calendar, set a reminder, and treat it like any other task. No multitasking, no distractions. Just you, your paperwork, and one focused hour. When it’s done? Cross it off your to-do list with flair.

8. Turn It Into a Cozy Café Moment

Set the scene like you’re settling in at your favorite coffee shop. Brew your go-to drink, light a candle, grab a pastry, and bring some hygge vibes to the filing process. If you’re going to suffer, at least do it in soft lighting with a warm chai in hand.

9. Create a ‘Done With Taxes’ Vision Board

Before you even open your tax software, take five minutes to make a quick digital vision board or Pinterest mood board with everything you’re looking forward to after filing: Vacation ideas, home upgrades, your dream savings goals. Use it as motivation to push through the boring stuff with your goals in sight.

