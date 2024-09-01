9 Ways Gen Z Can Plan for Retirement Without Social Security

The oldest members of Generation Z may be well established in the workforce, but that doesn’t mean they’re thinking about retirement yet. Even if they are, retirement might look very different for them than it does for their elders.

Check Out: Here Are All the Promises Trump Has Made About Social Security If He’s Reelected

For You: 7 Reasons Gen Z Must Speak To a Financial Advisor Before Spending $10,000 or More

For one, the fate of Social Security hangs in the balance, with experts suggesting everything from a reduction in expected benefits to a complete bankruptcy of the Social Security system by or before their ultimate retirement dates.

If Gen Zers have to retire without Social Security, they’ll need to put more careful retirement plans in place. The good news is that they have a long time to save for that day. Here, experts explain how Gen Z can plan for retirement without relying on Social Security.

Take Advantage of Time

What Gen Zers have on their side is time, according to Julian B. Morris, CFP and principal at Concierge Wealth Management. “Likely, Gen Zers have 25 or more years until retirement,” he said.

Thomas Brock, chartered financial analyst and certified public accountant at Consumernotice.org, doubled down on this. “The most important thing a young worker can do is to start saving and investing as early and for as long as possible. Doing so will unleash the power of compound interest and enable them to greatly accelerate their wealth accumulation potential for decades.”

Learn More: I Made $10,000 Using One of Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas

Invest in a Variety of Accounts

Gen Zers should try to spread their retirement contributions over accounts that have different tax treatments, Morris said. This includes choosing a mix of pre-tax accounts such as 401(k), Roth 401(k) and after-tax accounts like Roth IRA and non-retirement accounts.

“The Roth IRA, if eligible, can be a hugely powerful tool due to the tax free nature of withdrawals and ability to use principal tax free before retirement age, if needed,” he said.

Maximize Contributions

While any amount counts toward your retirement goals, Morris urged Gen Zers to contribute at least 10% of total income to these types of accounts, with a goal of 15% to really set yourself on a path to a successful retirement.

Even if you don’t plan on staying a long time at a company, he suggested, “Contribute enough to take advantage of the company match and if you don’t have a company match, contribute anyway.”

Purchase Mutual Funds or ETFs

When contributing to non-retirement accounts, do your best to purchase mutual funds with a tax-efficient mandate or passive ETFs, Morris urged. “Taxes add up, so you want to make sure you are positioning your portfolio to pay as little in taxes over the time that account is growing.”

He suggested that a financial advisor may be a valuable guide in helping select the right investments here or to help take advantage of tax loss harvesting.

Stick to a Prudent Budget

It’s easy to spend what you earn when you’re younger, but Brock urged frugal habits early on, such as setting a budget and sticking to it.

“To accumulate an adequate amount of money for retirement, you need to do more than think positively. You need to diligently maintain a lean budget, avoid problematic, high-rate debt and save as much money as possible. This means living within your means and limiting want-based spending,” he said.

Cultivate Additional Income Streams

The great thing about being young is that you often have more energy, stamina and creative thinking to do work more than you’ll be able to later on. Brock suggested Gen Zers harness this energy to augment their earnings.

“If promotions and substantial pay hikes are unlikely in your line of work, you may want to launch a side hustle. Perhaps, you could leverage your professional experience to establish a consulting business. Alternatively, you could join the gig economy to bring in some extra money on nights and weekends. Maybe you could even monetize a hobby.”

Establish and Maintain a Liquidity Reserve

A successful retirement may depend on investing as early and for as long as possible, but another successful tool is maintaining an emergency liquidity reserve of between six and 12 months of income.

Brock said, “Such a reserve needs to be a permanent part of your financial plan, and it should be stored within a high-yield savings account or a money market mutual fund. Right now, the most competitive instruments in this space are yielding over 5.00%.”

Invest for Growth

Because of the long time horizon, Gen Zers can take more risks in their investments, at least in their earlier years.

Brock said, “Generally, the most effective approach for a young person investing for retirement is to favor growth-oriented assets, such as stocks and real estate. Debt investments, which include certificates of deposit, bonds and banks loans, can make sense in some situations, but tilting heavily towards growth is usually optimal.”

That said, even Gen Zers need to stay risk-aware. “A low-cost way to do so is to invest in index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITS), rather than individual securities and real estate properties,” Brock added.

Work With a Financial Professional

Gen Zers who don’t feel like they have the financial literacy to begin their retirement investing journey alone should reach out to a financial advisor.

These financial steps are even more important for Gen Z, which Morris said has “the added complexity of trying to save in a nebulous future while also balancing trying to live for now, have experiences, save for a first home, start families and all of the expenses associated with those life events.”

Preparing for a future in which they don’t rely on Social Security may be the savviest financial step any Gen Zer can take.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Ways Gen Z Can Plan for Retirement Without Social Security

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.