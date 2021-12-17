9 Warren Buffett Lessons Investors Should Know Going Into 2022

In this video, I will discuss nine Warren Buffett investing lessons every investor should know going into 2022. Buffett made most of his fortune after he turned 50 years old. At the age of 56, he became a billionaire. Today, at the age of 91, he's worth over $100 billion. You can find the video below but here are some of the lessons.

Understand the business: Don't just understand the product, but understand the economics of the business. Is it in your circle of competence?

Only buy something that you'd be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.

Risk comes from not knowing what you are doing.

Time is the friend of the wonderful company, the enemy of the mediocre. If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes.

