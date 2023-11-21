9 Walmart Food Items That Have the Best Deals in the Fall

At Walmart Supercenters, you can find a huge selection of meals and ingredients at everyday low prices. This makes Walmart a great place to shop if you’re on a budget and want to do your entire grocery shopping trip all in one location.

Next: 10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Even better is that Walmarts often have additional discounts on in-store and online purchases. In the fall, you can even find seasonal deals that you don’t come about at any other time of the year.

If you’re ready to go shopping for groceries and want to score the best fall deals, here are some top picks.

Soup and Broth

Fall and winter are the perfect time to start stocking up on canned soups and broths. These items tend to go on sale at different times, so check what’s available at Walmart.

“Walmart frequently runs sales on a variety of soup and broth selections as the weather cools off,” said Paul Posea, an outreach specialist at Superside. “This includes broths, soups, and other comfort food items that are canned. Check for sales on well-known brands, or think about sampling some of the new flavors that come out in the fall.”

More: 10 Costco Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

Baking Essentials

The chilly season is a great time to start filling your home with warm aromas and tasty treats. Fortunately, Walmart tends to slash prices on many baking essentials around this time of year.

“Walmart usually has sales on baking essentials during the fall, which is a great time to bake,” said Posea. “Products like flour, sugar, baking mixes, and spices (like nutmeg and cinnamon) may be included in this.”

Keep an eye out for essential baking ingredients that might go on sale this and next month.

Thanksgiving Staples

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, now’s the time to pick up some of those staples if you don’t already have them in your pantry. Right around now, and especially after the holiday passes, you can typically find some great deals on these holiday-related foods.

“Walmart is usually good about putting key Thanksgiving staples on sale in the fall in a number of categories,” said Catherine Rall, a registered dietitian at Happy V. “You can get pre-made mashed potatoes, fresh potatoes, or mashed potato mix all on sale, for example.”

You can also pick up other foods typically associated with the holiday.

“Walmart usually runs great deals on those food items that are standard for most people’s Thanksgiving dinners,” said Troy Portillo, director of operations at Studypool. “Stuffing mixes are marked down significantly, as well as canned pumpkin, green beans, and whipped toppings.”

Seasonal Pet Foods

For any pet owners out there, fall is a great time to shop for discounted or seasonal pet foods.

“As the leaves change, Walmart often discounts seasonal pet foods, particularly those with fall flavors like pumpkin or turkey, which can be a festive treat for your furry family members,” said Dr. Mollie Newton, a veterinarian and the founder of PetMeTwice. “These items are often found at a reduced price as part of the Thanksgiving promotion. Keep an eye out for special holiday editions of your pet’s favorite brands!”

You might also be able to find bulk pet foods at a bargain price. Not only that, but Walmart often discounts holiday-themed chew toys and seasonal treats.

Halloween Candy

Halloween is over, but that doesn’t mean all of the candy is gone. If your Walmart still has any leftovers from this spooky holiday, chances are it’ll be on sale.

“Many Walmarts still have the very end of their Halloween candy supply left. If your Walmart still has some, chances are it’s highly discounted,” said Christen Da Costa, CEO of Gadget Review. “Halloween is over and demand is now low, so they simply want to sell the rest of their stock.”

Seasonal Produce

With the season’s change comes a new selection of seasonal fruits and vegetables at Walmart. And with this swapping out of produce comes discounts.

“During the fall, Walmart typically offers deals on seasonal produce that cater to a vegetarian palette, including squashes, apples, and root vegetables — perfect for hearty stews and holiday dishes,” said Alexander Havkin, regional sales and project manager at Ecoline Windows.

Bhavin Swadas, founder of Coupon Saturn, suggested, “Look for deals on fall fruits and vegetables like apples, squash, and sweet potatoes. Walmart tends to offer competitive prices on these seasonal items, helping you create flavorful and budget-friendly autumn dishes.”

Frozen Desserts and Pies

If you’re not in the mood for baking, but still want something sweet, you might find certain frozen desserts on sale at your local Walmart.

“Prepare for your holiday gatherings by taking advantage of discounts on frozen desserts and pies,” said Swadas. “Walmart often features Black Friday deals on these items, allowing you to add a sweet touch to your celebrations without breaking the bank.

Hot Chocolate and Coffee Bundles

Fall and winter are the perfect time to stock up on discounted hot chocolate, coffee, and tea at Walmart.

“Keep an eye out for Black Friday deals on coffee and hot chocolate bundles,” said Swadas. You never know what seasonal promotions or deals you’ll find.

Party Platters

If you’d rather not cook, or if you want to make holiday prep a little easier, check out Walmart’s deals on party platters.

“For those hosting gatherings during the holiday season, Walmart tends to have promotions on party platters and appetizers,” said Swadas. “This can be a convenient and cost-effective way to cater to your guests without spending hours in the kitchen.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Walmart Food Items That Have the Best Deals in the Fall

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.