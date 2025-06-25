9 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks With Incredible Growth Potential

If you're investing in tech stocks, you probably already know a lot about the heavy hitters in the space. Companies like Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms each have market capitalizations of more than $1 trillion, and tend to dominate their markets and investors' attention.

Don't get me wrong: All of those are solid investments. But it's also a good strategy for tech investors to look elsewhere for new opportunities. After all, companies like Palantir Technologies were barely a blip on the radar just a few years ago. But Palantir's dynamic growth (showing gains of 500% in the last 12 months) demonstrates the value of finding promising names that may be overlooked by others.

The names on this list represent outstanding companies that solve real problems. And each has a market cap of less than $100 billion -- which means there's plenty of room for further growth and profit for your portfolio.

1. DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) got its start in 2013, but it's one of those companies that really took off during the pandemic, as people were much more interested in eating at home than venturing out. That also coincided with the rise of the gig economy, which is where DoorDash thrives.

The company operates in 25 countries, delivering various products from businesses to residences (mainly food orders and meals). But I'm most interested in its advertising services, in which it recently announced a new suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools designed to help businesses, specifically restaurants and brands, enhance their presence on the platform and drive growth. Restaurants will be able to plug in their goals, targets, and budget, and have the AI platform spit out customized ad campaigns.

DoorDash also announced earlier this month that it purchased the adtech platform Symbiosys, which will help DoorDash provide advertising over multiple digital channels and platforms.

2. Sea Limited

If you're looking for international diversification, consider Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). Sea is a multifaceted technology company involved in digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services. Its Shopee business is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and also operates in Latin America. Meanwhile, the company's Monee segment (formerly called SeaMoney) provides financial services in Southeast Asia and Brazil. Sea's Garena game studio develops, publishes, and operates some of the most popular online games in the world, primarily for mobile and PC.

Overall, the company had revenue in the first quarter of $4.8 billion, up 29.6% from a year ago, and profits of $2.2 billion, which was up 43.9% from the previous year.

3. Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has been a disruptive force to the hospitality industry -- and provides yet another opportunity for homeowners to participate in the gig economy. The company's platform makes it possible for travelers to rent a room in someone's house, an apartment, or an entire house. Both long-term and short-term renters use Airbnb's platform, and the company helped facilitate more than 2 billion stays since the company was founded in 2007.

While Airbnb's growth has slowed in recent years as global tensions and some domestic economic turmoil dampened the travel market, the company continues to post solid numbers. And notably, Cathie Wood and her Ark Invest asset management company picked up 71,500 shares of Airbnb stock recently, a stake valued at $9.42 million.

4. Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) is another disruptive company that is changing the financial system as we know it. The company's platform makes it possible for anyone to buy, sell, stake, or keep cryptocurrencies. It manages $328 billion in assets and has quarterly trading volume of $393 billion.

Granted, there are some investors who are leery of cryptocurrencies, and that makes sense. There are a lot of sketchy altcoins out there. But Coinbase is publicly traded and operates under U.S. regulations. It answers to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it currently plays a huge role in helping to define how cryptocurrencies evolve.

On top of that, Coinbase is a great company to invest in if you're looking for a proxy to help you trade in Ethereum or Bitcoin yourself.

5. Snowflake

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a cloud-based data platform. It helps organizations store, manage, and even analyze data across different cloud services. Its platform isn't tied to a single ecosystem because it runs on top of cloud services like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

That kind of flexibility is critical to vendors looking for flexible working environments, and should help Snowflake see rapid growth. The company estimates that its market opportunity will increase from $170 billion in 2024 to $355 billion by 2029.

As of the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ending April 30), Snowflake reported $1 billion in revenue, up 26% from a year ago.

6. Robinhood Markets

As disruptive as Airbnb was to the hospitality industry, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has been to the financial/investment community. Through its simple platform that allows investors to buy and sell stocks for free, Robinhood has become a dominant player -- and forced other brokerages to provide free trading options as well.

Robinhood's platform currently manages $255 billion in assets (up 89% from a year ago) and serves 25.9 million customers (up 7% from last year).

7. Marvell Technology

When you think about semiconductors, Nvidia is generally the first to come to mind. But if you want an under-the-radar semiconductor stock, look to Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL). The company designs chips and, like Nvidia, outsources them to fabricators such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Its data processing units (DPUs) and custom AI chips are increasingly important for AI infrastructure. Revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $1.89 billion, a new company record. CEO Matt Murphy attributed the strong quarter to increased AI demand in the data center end market.

8. Cloudflare

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is a cybersecurity and web infrastructure company. Not only does it help websites stay online by blocking denial-of-service attacks and the cybercriminals who try to hack into systems, but it also helps websites run faster, because every service is stored on every server on the company's global network, which means data is processed by the server closest to the customers of the companies it serves.

And that network is massive, with servers in 330 cities and 125 countries. Cloudflare says it can reach 95% of the global population within 50 milliseconds.

9. Block

Block (NYSE: XYZ) is an interesting company because of how much it's changed. Formerly known as Square, the company founded by Jack Dorsey was best known for making small square devices that allowed people to put their smartphones to work processing credit card payments. That led to Square launching Cash App to facilitate a peer-to-peer payments platform to get around the need for the devices. The Cash App platform has since expanded to offer multiple other banking and brokerage services, including stock and cryptocurrency trading.

Eventually, the company changed to Block to fully embrace its focus on blockchain and Bitcoin, and the company now has products for Bitcoin mining, Bitcoin wallets, and tools to help people manage their spending.

