9 Top Money Experts You May Not Be Following but Should

The biggest rock stars of the personal finance world are as much household names as famous athletes and actors. After all, anyone with a checking account has probably heard of Dave Ramsey, Suze Orman, Jim Cramer and the other money advice A-listers.

But a few rungs down on the influencer ladder, you’ll find some unique, refreshing and trustworthy voices offering practical and actionable advice on everything from debt reduction to real estate investing.

There’s nothing wrong with putting your faith in the big, brand-name gurus, but get to know these lesser-known financial personalities, too — they have just as much to offer.

Marko Zlatic

With 954,000 YouTube subscribers, Whiteboard Finance is gaining the kind of traction that creator/host Marko Zlatic’s followers have long believed he deserves. The son of immigrants, Zlatic is a self-made investing success — he started at 18 with a TradeKing account because its commissions were only $4.95 per trade.

His straightforward primers, reviews and articles span personal finance, investing and economics. They’re easy to understand and Zlatic is good at laying out pros and cons clearly and without bias.

Ryan Scribner

Like Marko Zlatic, Ryan Scribner doesn’t try to put out the guru vibe. The author of “From Side Hustle To Main Hustle To Millionaire” describes himself as a “regular guy from a small town in Upstate New York.”

His YouTube channel, which has about 808,000 subscribers, slants heavily toward side hustles, but Scribner tackles subjects as varied as dividend investing and stock valuation.

Richard Coffin

Richard Coffin is the creator of The Plain Bagel, which notes the milestone of reaching 100,000 YouTube subscribers on its website. However, it has since surpassed 737,000 subscribers.

Coffin is an investment analyst for a small wealth manager called WDS Investment Management. His viewers join him on his journey toward becoming a portfolio manager as he delves into personal finance, economics, investing and current financial events.

Bola Sokunbi

A four-time bestselling author, podcaster, speaker and certified financial education instructor, Bola Sokunbi is the founder of Clever Girl Finance. Her YouTube channel is all about “empowering women to ditch debt, save money and build real wealth.”

In 2021, she won the Financial Education Instructor of the Year (FEIY) award from the National Council of Financial Educators for launching the female-focused network that continues to inspire new followers.

Jeff Rose

Jeff Rose is an author, certified financial planner, a former CEO of the investment advisory firm Alliance Wealth Management and the founder of the GoodFinancialCents blog. He took the audience he built with him to his Wealth Hacker YouTube channel, which now has 379,000 subscribers.

His followers turn to him for advice on investing, retirement planning, personal finance and developing passive income streams.

Nischa

If you want to learn more about good money hacks and good money habits, Nischa is an influencer worth looking into. A qualified accountant, she brings her nine years of investment banking experience to every video she posts on YouTube — and her message has caught on quickly.

Nischa vaulted from 1,000 to 300,000 subscribers in just four months, and today she has more than a half-million subscribers and more than 22 million views on her 44 videos.

Julien and Kiersten Saunders

Rich & REGULAR founders Julien and Kiersten Saunders built an audience by encouraging conversations about money as it applies to wellness in daily life — things like eating better on a budget and taking guilt-free vacations.

Their podcast covers topics as varied as prenups and the pros and cons of timeshares, and they also have a book that covers all this and more, “Cashing Out: Win the Wealth Game By Walking Away.”

Beth Kobliner

Beth Kobliner is a financial journalist and bestselling author who has dedicated her platform as an influencer to enabling difficult conversations about money. Her books focus on the importance of family money discussions between partners and between parents and kids. Her mission is to help people understand that the often-taboo subject of personal finance is not so personal that people can’t talk about it.

