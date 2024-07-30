9 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Retire in Africa

Retirement is the time to enjoy life’s pleasures without the pressures of deadlines or financial burdens. But for many, America’s high cost of living makes the dream of a comfortable retirement feel unattainable.

For those considering retiring abroad to stretch your budget, the continent of Africa offers surprisingly affordable destinations with quality healthcare, not to mention beautiful coastal communities and stunning landscapes with English-speaking locals who welcome expats.

Some places in America and Africa offer favorable tax agreements with the U.S. that prevent expats from paying double taxes.

Michael Wallace, CEO and Tax expert at Greenback Expat Tax Services, said expats hoping to retire in Africa should consider other financial factors besides the cost of living, such as tax rates.

“American retirees may want to prioritize [relocating to] countries with tax treaties with the United States to avoid double taxation,” said Wallace.

“In Africa, the U.S. has tax treaties with four countries: Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, and Tunisia. [Choosing one of these destinations] ensures that expats aren’t taxed twice, offering peace of mind regarding their financial matters.”

Here are nine surprisingly affordable places to retire in Africa.

1. Johannesburg, South Africa

South Africa is a well-developed country and a popular place for American expats. Johannesburg features many affordable places to live, an exceptional private healthcare system and a large English-speaking expat population. Johannesburg houses South Africa’s only stock exchange.

The city has a vibrant culture with world-class dining establishments, wine farms, outdoor recreation, national parks, and of course, safaris. The cost of living for one person in Johannesburg is below $700 per month, excluding rent, which is 89.4% less than renting a New York apartment.

2. Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town offers a medley of metropolitan charms and pastoral beauty. Lounge on pristine beaches along the warm Indian Ocean and sip Champagne while you overlook the city at dusk on Table Mountain. “[In Cape Town, you’ll find the best healthcare, [urban] architecture, lush landscapes and seaside recreational centers,” said Wallace.

“In terms of cost of living, Cape Town, South Africa, stands out among the continent’s cities,” Wallace said. “An individual living in this vibrant city could expect to spend around $1,447 per month on living expenses, making it an excellent choice for retirees seeking to minimize their expenses,” said Wallace.

3. Durban, South Africa

Durban is a metropolitan area with an abundance of enjoyable activities and experiences, including sub-tropical weather, sprawling beaches, outdoor recreation and an enriching culinary scene with many cultural attractions.

Retirees can enjoy touring museums and visiting historic architecture and international art exhibits. Durban offers expats excellent health care, a developed infrastructure, affordable housing, and the city has a large English-speaking community. The cost of living, excluding rent, is less than $700 a month.

4. Rabat, Morocco

Nestled along the Atlantic Ocean and Bouregreg River is Rabat, Morocco’s capital, home to beautiful landmarks constructed during the Berber period that celebrate the French Colonial and Islamic heritages.

Rabat is famous for producing textiles, especially carpets, rugs, blankets and leather handicrafts. The city is home to many diplomats, international organizations and NGOs.

In Rabat, expats can discover breathtaking French gardens that overlook the Atlantic, the iconic 12th century Hassan Tower, which soars a mosque ruins, and much more.

5. Marrakech, Morocco

Marrakech is a popular tourist attraction in Western Morocco, with captivating mosques, palaces, and gardens from the imperial era. Retirees can visit the spectacular medina, a walled medieval city with labyrinthian walkways and buzzing souks selling pottery, jewelry and textiles.

After shopping, enjoy a camel ride on the Sahara desert and a dinner show, or get up close to the waterfall from Marrakech on a boat ride for less than $25. The city also offers good private healthcare options.

6. Grand Baie (Bay) Mauritius

Mauritius is one of the wealthiest countries in Africa, with the second-highest GDP per capita in 2024, according to Statistica.

“[The country] was the 22nd most tax-friendly globally and the most tax-friendly in Africa and offers additional significant tax advantages, including no capital gains or inheritance tax,” said Wallace. Expats have the opportunity to apply for a 10-year residency in Mauritius.

Grand Baie (Bay) is a popular expat destination on the north coast of Mauritius. On the island, you’ll find a tropical climate with swaying palms, crystal clear waters, sun-filled beaches, botanical gardens and a vibrant nightlife. A meal for two in a mid-range priced restaurant costs around $18. A one-bedroom rental apartment inside the city center costs $338 per month and $200 outside the city. The country has quality healthcare facilities.

7. Pereybère, Mauritius

Situated a couple of miles from Grand Baie is the picturesque village of Pereybère, 19 miles away from the capital, Port Louis. Here, you can play in turquoise waters with pristine white beaches lined with palms, snorkel with turtles, dine in many restaurants and enjoy the island nightlife.

A two-bedroom villa averages less than $500 per month. The cost of living in Pereybère, excluding rent, is $535 per month.

8. Tunis, Tunisia

If you seek a relaxed lifestyle, beautiful Mediterranean beaches and abundant culinary options, you’ll find it in Tunis, Tunisia. Tunis attracts many foreign retirees from the U.S. and Europe to its shores and towns.

In Tunis, you’ll find a rich French heritage with souks, modern cities and quality healthcare. However, expats are encouraged to purchase international health insurance with hospitals that employ English-speaking medical personnel. A visit to a private hospital in Tunisia costs between $10 and $15 and $20 to $30 to see a specialist.

Living in Tunis is inexpensive for retirees, depending on their lifestyle — living expenses, excluding rent, an average of $400 per month.

9. Sousse, Tunisia

Sousse is a popular tourist destination due to its warm weather and sprawling beaches. Retirees enjoy a low cost of living and affordable housing — a one-bedroom apartment rents for an average of $220 per month in the city and $151 in the outlining areas.

For a home with more square footage, renting a three-bedroom apartment in the city costs below $400 a month and as low as $250 per month outside the city center. Want to take a trip? The airport is just 20 minutes away. When traveling in airports, always check an area’s travel advisory.

