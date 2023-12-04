9 Summer Items Frugal People Always Buy in Winter

The cost of everyday goods has been on the rise, but there are always ways to cut expenses and save money. One such method that people rocking the frugal lifestyle know is to shop during the off-season.

It’s during this time that stores tend to slash prices and clear their shelves of old stock so they can bring in new items for the current season. If you’re not used to shopping a couple of seasons ahead, the idea might seem a bit strange to you. But you can get some great deals by purchasing things you need, such as summer items, months in advance.

Ready to save some money and get a head start on summer? Here are the top summer items to buy in winter.

Swimwear

The swimwear selection might be a little low at most retailers, but you can still find some heavily discounted swimsuits, trunks and accessories in the winter. After all, most people aren’t buying these items this far in advance, so you can take advantage of the best deals.

“Look for sales on swimwear starting in January. Retailers will be clearing out last season’s inventory to make room for new styles,” said Lindsey Chastain, CEO at The Waddle and Cluck. “Department stores, big box retailers, and online shops often have major sales on swimsuits during the winter months.”

Summer Apparel

In addition to swimwear, certain major retailers might also have end-of-the-year or winter sales on summer attire. Some commonly discounted items include sunglasses, shorts, tank tops, and sunhats.

“If you see deals this [holiday season] on basic clothing items, such as tees, layering tanks, and denim, now is a great time to buy those items,” said Samantha Landau, Consumer Expert at TopCashBack. “Since these are staples in an everyday wardrobe, they can easily be layered up or down depending on the season making them a great buy regardless of the time of year.”

Joseph Morgan, a money-saving expert at CouponBirds, added to this by saying, “It’s a clever strategy to buy summer clothes in winter because many stores are having clearance sales of summer items like shorts, T-shirts, summer dresses, flip-flops, and so on at low prices.”

Check out places like Target, Walmart, Old Navy, Macy’s, and outlet malls.

Summer Footwear

As you start updating your summer wardrobe, be on the lookout for summer footwear as well. Depending on where you shop, you could find special deals for sandals, flip-flops, swim shoes, and related footwear.

“These start going on sale usually in February as stores transition to spring shoes,” said Chastain. “Check discount retailers like TJ Maxx or even drugstores for deals on flip-flops and other warm-weather shoes.”

Lawn Mowers

The spring and summer months are the time when many homeowners resume taking care of their lawn maintenance. One must-have summer item that tends to be cheaper during the off-season is the lawn mower.

“In winter, retailers sell lawn mowers only at a fraction of the original price,” said Morgan. This is largely because home repair stores are trying to get rid of their summer tools and equipment to make room for the next season’s products.

Outdoor Gear

Unless you live somewhere that’s perpetually cold, summer is a great time to go outdoors and engage in some fun recreational activities. Some of these activities, such as camping, hiking, or star-gazing, require some basic equipment and gear. These are also things you could potentially get for a lower price by shopping for them in the winter.

Some retailers, like REI, Cabela’s, or Dick’s Sporting Goods, will start their sales at the end of summer or beginning of fall. These deals can go on as long as supplies last or until the weather starts becoming warmer.

“Every year, you’ll typically see summer items go on sale in August or September,” said Landau. “As soon as these markdowns occur, frugal shoppers will scoop them up fairly quickly, so it’s not often that summer items stay on shelves into October or November.”

Outdoor Furniture and Gardening Supplies

Another great frugal buy for homeowners in particular is patio furniture and gardening supplies. “As summer approaches, retailers discount outdoor living items like patio furniture, grills, gardening tools and more,” said Chastain.

“These items are typically discounted in the wintertime,” added Landau. “If you’re looking at purchasing these items, do your research and compare prices before shopping to see where you can find the best deals ahead of the big winter sales.”

Look for deals on grills, too, since many people use them to barbecue during the warmer months but aren’t as likely to purchase them in the winter. Check out any local businesses that might be selling these items and trying to clear their inventory for next season.

Summer Toys and Sporting Equipment

If you enjoy summer sports, then keep an eye out for winter deals on these items. You never know what you might find until you look, but many retailers will slash prices on water toys, summer sports gear and bikes.

Don’t limit yourself to storefront locations, though.

“Online shopping is a great way to score deals on summer inventory,” said Landau. “Retailers will have stock they’re trying to sell to make way for holiday items, so it’s a great time to grab solid deals on warm weather goods.”

Air Conditioning

Depending on where you live, having an air conditioner or a couple of fans at home is essential to making sure you’re living space remains comfortable in the summer. And since these items aren’t in high demand during the winter, you might find some good deals right about now.

Plus, manufacturers are always putting out the latest and greatest. Buying last-season’s model could save you even more money.

“When it gets cold, people don’t need [these items] that much and price[s] gradually go down,” said Morgan. “It is a great choice to buy the last season’s model when stores start to clear them out.”

Wedding Dresses

Finally, wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses might be cheaper in the winter as many bridal shops swap out their stock with the latest trends.

“It is clever to purchase your wedding dress in January,” said Morgan. “At this time, bridal shops are having a clearance to make room for their new designs, so the prices will be cheaper.”

Plus, shopping ahead of time for your wedding apparel can save you stress and headache later on. It’ll also give you more time to get any alterations done before the wedding.

