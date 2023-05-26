9 Summer Home Renovations You Can Finish in a Weekend

The word "renovation" might be offputting, as many home improvement projects take weeks or even months to finish. However, there are many smaller-scale renovations you can complete in a weekend or less.

If you're looking to prep your home for the summer months ahead, but don't want to spend a lot of time on a large-scale project, consider one of these renovations that can be done quickly.

Paint or Stain Decks and Fences

"Painting or staining your decks or fences is the best renovation you can do as a homeowner during weekends," said Tony Adams, home renovation expert and founder of DIYGeeks.com.

Adams said that right now is the perfect time to tackle this project, as drier weather is ideal for dry times, and longer daylight hours mean more time to get it done.

"A fresh coat of paint can dramatically transform a home's look and feel, imbuing it with the light, vibrant energy of summer," he said. "Painting is a cost-effective renovation that offers a high return on investment, enhancing the property's value and curb appeal. It's a practical and efficient way to refresh a home for the summer season."

Install Window Screens

With utility costs soaring, you may want to rely more on fresh air than air conditioning this summer.

"Installing window screens is a great DIY project to do as soon as the weather begins to warm up," said Jay Sanders, owner of Castle Dream Construction. "Screens are a great way to allow fresh air inside your home while keeping out the bugs. Windows screens won't give you a large ROI, but they are worth the expense."

Install New Exterior Doors

This is another home renovation project that can help you save on utility costs.

"The greatest weekend renovation that a homeowner could possibly do to prep for summer is the installation of new high-quality exterior doors," said Thomas Borcherding, owner of Homestar Design Remodel. "Think of your home's exterior doors as an extension of the insulated wall. The installation of highly energy-efficient exterior doors can save you vast amounts of money in terms of energy bills. The return on investment for the replacement of your exterior doors averages 65%. Be sure to take advantage of the tax credits offered in your area as well."

Re-Mulch Your Landscaping

A little prep work now can keep your lawn looking great all summer long.

"Replenishing and refreshing your landscaping mulch is an easy project that can be done in one day or less, depending on the size of your yard," said Keith Sant, real estate professional and founder of Kind House Buyers. "Not only will it give your yard a fresh new look for summer, but it will also help maintain moisture in your garden beds and protect plants from the summer heat."

Install Outdoor Lighting

"Installing outdoor lighting is a great way to create ambiance and make evening entertaining easier during the warmer months," Sant said. "You can install a few fixtures for a simple look or go all out with walkway lights, accent lighting and more."

Depending on the light you wish to add, you may be able to do this renovation yourself, though some jobs may require a professional.

"Low-voltage fixtures are relatively easy to install, although an electrician may be needed if you need to run underground wiring," Sant said.

Install a Patio

A custom patio will likely take longer than a weekend to install, but if you choose a pre-fabricated patio, this can be done in a matter of days.

"You can find pre-fabricated patios at home improvement stores and they are relatively easy to install with some basic tools," Sant said. "This project will take two to three days depending on the size of the patio, and it is a great investment that can add value to your home in the long run."

Replace Ceiling Fans

Older ceiling fans can look outdated, and may not be as effective as newer models.

"Consider upgrading your ceiling fans to more efficient and modern models," said Ray Brosnan, contracting expert with Brosnan Property Solutions. "Look for fans with adjustable speeds and built-in lighting fixtures to provide both comfort and functionality.

"Ceiling fans can help circulate air, keeping you and your family cool while reducing the reliance on air conditioning," he continued. "This energy-efficient upgrade will not only save you money on your electricity bills, but also make your home more comfortable during the summer months."

Pressure Wash Exteriors

"A thorough pressure washing is a quick and reliable way to spruce up the exterior of a home," said Kelly Sollinger, professional house flipper and owner of Georgia Fair Offer. "It effectively removes dirt, mold, mildew and other debris, improving the overall appearance and maintaining the home's longevity."

This project is particularly well-suited for warmer months as the favorable weather conditions allow homeowners to work comfortably outdoors, he said.

Install a Programmable Thermostat

"Installing a programmable thermostat may sound like a daunting project but, thankfully, there are multiple options available today to make this an easy DIY weekend upgrade," said Derek Schairer, director of homebuilder partnerships at Opendoor. "A programmable thermostat allows you to easily adjust your home's temperature so you can control the air conditioner in the summer (and heat in the winter). Today, many programmable thermostats can be controlled from your phone or computer."

