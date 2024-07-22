9 Stocks To Buy Now If You Think Trump Will Win

The presidential elections are a mere few months away. And while the stock market has been on a roll recently, whether this will continue remains to be seen.

Against this backdrop, how the elections will affect investment decisions and portfolios might be very different given the different views of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Experts tell GOBankingRates that there are a few stocks and sectors worth considering now if you think Donald Trump will win.

Defense Industry Stocks

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Technologies

According to Michael Collins, CFA, CEO and founder, WinCap Financial, if Trump is re-elected, there is a high likelihood that defense spending will remain strong.

“Companies in this industry, such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies, could see increased demand for their products and services,” he said.

Oil and Gas Stocks

Exxon Mobil

Chevron

As Trump has been a strong supporter of the oil and gas industry, his policies have been favorable for these companies, said Collins.

In turn, stocks such as Exxon Mobil could benefit from a continued pro-oil and pro-gas stance from the administration, he added.

Joe Camberato, CEO, National Business Capital, echoed the sentiment, saying that if Trump gets elected, “I believe big oil companies such as Chevron could be great investments.”

Infrastructure Stocks

Caterpillar Inc.

Vulcan Materials Company

Collins further noted that as Trump repeatedly has promised to invest in infrastructure projects, companies in that sector would benefit.

“Stocks like Caterpillar Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company could see growth if Trump follows through on his promises,” he added.

Trump Company Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

For investors convinced of Trump’s electoral success, there is one amazing all-in bet: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., the holding company for his social media platform, said Anthony Termini, investment advisor and expert contributor for Annuity.org.

“If he is elected, investors are nearly guaranteed that every foreign and domestic entity seeking to curry favor with him will throw enough money at the platform so that it becomes a three- or four-bagger before his term ends,” said Termini.

Additional Stocks

Blackstone

Airbnb

Vijay Marolia, founder and chief investment officer of Regal Point Capital Solutions, expects both Blackstone and Airbnb to do well if Trump wins.

Why?

“First and foremost, both companies are already wildly profitable, with gross margins over 80% and extremely high returns on capital,” he said. “For example, let’s look at the net income per employee for both companies. Your average Blackstone employee earns over $450K of net income for the firm, while your average Airbnb employee earns over $700K for the company. This shows they are not running bloated staff.”

In addition, Marolia said he believes that if Trump wins, two things will happen immediately: people will start traveling more, and businesses will do more deals and invest in more long-term projects.

“The dollar will strengthen, adding to purchasing power for individuals and buy-out power for companies looking to make acquisitions,” he added.

